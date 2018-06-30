Falcons 14U baseball wins 20-1 on Saturday

LEROY -- On Saturday, the Falcons age 14-and-under baseball team defeated LeR 20-1.

Wyatt Schlickman hit 5-for-5 with two triples, four RBIs and five runs scored while Markus Miguel (double, three RBIs) and Conner Engel each hit 4-for-5 with three runs scored.

Logan Benningfield hit 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored while Nick Giroux went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Kellen DeSchepper hit 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

On the mound, DeSchepper and Schlickman combined to pitch a no-hitter.

DeSchepper struck out five batters and walked three while allowing no runs on no hits through three innings while Schlickman yielded one earned run on one walk with one strikeout.

The Falcons scored five runs in the first inning.

Engel led off with a single before Schlickman hit a one-out triple to left field to send Engel home. In the next at-bat, Miguel singled to left field to send Schlickman across home plate.

Benningfield drew a walk before Giroux sent Miguel home with a base hit. Benningfield and Giroux then scored on an error.

The Falcons scored three more runs in the second inning.

Engel hit a one-out single before Schlickman tripled to center field to send him home. Miguel sent Schlickman across home plate with a base hit to left field.

After Benningfield drew a walk, Miguel scored on an error.

In the fourth inning, the Falcons tallied eight runs.

Schlickman and Miguel each singled to left feild before Benningfield sent Schlickman home with a base hit to left field.

Giroux singled to send Miguel home before Benningfield scored on a steal of home plate and Noah Pickett singled to send Giroux across home plate.

After Parker Snyder walked, DeSchepper singled to center field to send Snyder across home plate.

Schlickman singled to send Engel home before Miguel doubled to left field to send DeSchepper across home plate and Benningfield lined a base hit to left field to send Schlickman home.

The Falcons scored four runs in the fifth inning.

Kellan Robertson singled to right field, Robbie Burdette singled to left field and Engel singled as well to load the bases before DeSchepper sent Robertson home with a base hit to center field.

Schlickman singled to left field to send Burdette home before Benningfield singled to send DeSchepper across home plate and Braylen Kean singled to send Schlickman home.

The Falcons lost 11-10 Sunday to Clinton/Southeast McLean County Travel Keague. Wyatt Schlickman hit 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Markus Miguel hit 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Kellen DeSchepper went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. On the mound, Conner Engel allowed four runs -- three earned -- on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts through three innings. Wyatt Schlickman allowed five earned runs on five hits and no walks with four strikeouts through two innings while Logan Benningfield yielded two earned runs on three hits and no walks with one strikeout thorugh one inning. In the bottom of the first inning, DeSchepper singled and Schlickman walked before DeSchepper scored on a steal of home plate and Logan Benningfield singled to left field to send Schlickman home. Schlickman singled to lead off the third inning before Miguel sent him home with a base hit to right field. The Falcons scored three runs in the fourth inning. Engel and DeSchepper each walked and Schlickman singled to load the bases before Miguel sent Engel and DeSchepper across home plate with a single. After Benningfield was hit by a pitch, Braylen Kean singled to send Schlickman home. In the fifth inning, the Falcons tallied three more runs. Robbie Burdette and DeSchepper each singled before crossing home plate on a Schlickman double to left field. Schlickman stole third base before scoring on a steal of home plate to tally the tying run. After RBI singles by Josh Carter and Jaxson White gave Clinton an 11-9 lead in the top of the sixth inning, the Falcons scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Nick Giroux, Noah Pickett and Burdete each walked to load the bases before Giroux scored on a sacrifice fly ball hit to center field by DeSchepper.

FRIDAY

The Falcons 14U baseball team lost 4-2 to Heyworth.

In the first inning, Kellen DeSchepper hit a one-out triple to center field before Markus Miguel singled to center field with two outs to send DeSchepper across home plate.

In the sixth inning, DeSchepper walked before stealing second base, third base and home plate.

On the mound, Conner Engel allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts through three innings.

Wyatt Schlickman yielded two earned runs on two hits and one walk with one strikeout through two innings while Logan Benningfield allowed no runs on one hit and no walks with three strikeouts through one inning.

FRIDAY

Heyworth 4, Falcons 14U 2

HEY 020 020 -- 4 7 0

FAL 100 001 -- 2 4 0

Falcons 14U pitching -- Conner Engel, 3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 6 K, 3 BB. Wyatt Schlickman, 2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, K, BB. Logan Benningfield, IP, H, 0 R, 3 K, 0 BB.

Falcons 14U hitting -- Conner Engel 1-3. Kellen DeSchepper 1-2, 3B, 2 R. Markus Miguel 1-3, RBI. Nick Giroux 1-2.

SATURDAY

Falcons 14U 20, LeR 1

FAL 530 84 -- 20 25 0

LER 000 10 -- 1 0 3

Falcons 14U pitching -- Kellen DeSchepper, 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 K, 3 BB. Wyatt Schlickman, 2 IP, 0 H, ER, K, BB.

Falcons 14U hitting -- Conner Engel 4-5, 3 R. DeSchepper 2-5, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Wyatt Schlickman 5-5, 2 3B, 4 RBIs, 5 R. Markus Miguel 4-5, 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 R. Logan Benningfield 3-3, 3 RBIs, 2 R, 2 BB. Braylen Kean 1-3, RBI. Nick Giroux 3-5, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Kallen Robertson 1-3, R. Noah Pickett 1-1, RBI. Robbie Burdette 1-3, R. Parker Snyder R.