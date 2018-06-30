Ford-Iroquois Indians lose two in Junior Legion tournament

BUCKLEY -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team lost 1-0 Saturday to Batavia in the Ford-Iroquois Junior Legion tournament.

Braden Roesch pitched a three-hit complete game in a losing effort, allowing one earned run on three walks with nine strikeouts.

The Indians produced four hits at the plate as Caleb Atwood hit 2-for-2 with a double.

The Indians also lost 7-5 to Morris.

Gavin Coplea and Ben Jarboe each hit 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored while Caleb Atwood went 2-for-2 with an RBI.

On the mound, Nathan Daughenbaugh took the loss as he allowed five runs -- two earned -- on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts through 4 2/3 innings.

Alex Barney allowed two unearned runs on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts through two innings pitched while Gavin Coplea allowed no runs on no hits and no walks through one-third of an inning.

The Indians scored all five of their runs in the third inning.

Ethan Garard singled to center field and Drake Schrodt singled as well before Gavin Coplea singled to center field to send Garard across home plate.

Schrodt scored as Jarboe reached base on an error. Dalton Busboom singled to send Coplea home, Caleb Atwood singled to send Jarboe home and Nathan Daughenbaugh sent Josh Nuss across home plate with a base hit to left field.

Batavia 1, Ford-Iroquois Indians 0

F-I 000 000 0 -- 0 4 2

BAT 100 000 x -- 1 3 0

W -- Lutzwig, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 6 K, 2 BB. L -- Braden Roesch, 6 IP, 3 H, ER, 9 K, 3 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Gavin Coplea 1-3. Ben Jarboe 1-3. Caleb Atwood 2-2, 2B.

Batavia -- Bendoraitis 1-3, 2B, R. Sartain 1-3, RBI. Barus 1-2.

Morris 7, Ford-Iroquois Indians 5

MOR 201 010 3 -- 7 9 6

F-I 005 000 0 -- 5 10 6

W -- Sandeno, 3.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, K, 2 BB. L -- Nathan Daughenbaugh, 4.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 4 BB.

Morris -- Cooper R. Mueller 2-4, 2 R. Sandeno RBI. Ponio 3-3, RBI, 2 R. Fischer 1-3, 2B, R. McKerrow 1-2, RBI, R, 2 BB. Hintze 1-3. Ordakowski 1-3.

Ford-Iroquois -- Drake Schrodt 1-3, R. Gavin Coplea 2-4, RBI, R. Ben Jarboe 2-4, RBI, R. Dalton Busboom 1-4, RBI. Caleb Atwood 2-2, RBI. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-3, RBI. Josh Nuss R. Ethan Garard 1-3, R.