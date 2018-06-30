Twin County Royals lose 4-3 to Mount Zion

MOUNT ZION -- The Twin County Royals baseball team lost 4-3 Friday to Mount Zion.

Gavin Spitz hit 2-for-3 while Aiden Johnson hit 1-for-3 wit ha double and two runs scored.

On the mound, Gavin Spitz allowed one earned run on three hits and six walks with four strikeouts through 3 1/3 innings.

Aiden Johnson allowed two runs -- one earned -- on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts through 2 1/3 innings.

In the first inning, Aiden Johnson doubled with two outs to center field before scoring on an error.

Cole Purvis singled to left field with one out in the second inning before stealing second and third base and scoring on a wild pitch.

Mason Uden drew a one-out walk in the fifth inning before Griffin Johnson sent him home with a single to right field.

Mount Zion 4, Twin County Royals 3

MTZ 001 003 -- 4 5 2

TC 110 010 -- 3 5 1

Mount Zion pitching -- Harvey, 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Thornton, 4.2 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 4 K, BB.

Twin County pitching -- Gavin Spitz, 3.1 IP, 3 H, ER, 4 K, 6 BB. Aiden Johnson, 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 2 K, 2 BB.

Mount Zion hitting -- Harvey R. Gilman 1-3. Taylor 2 BB. Chausse 1-3, R. Thornton 2-2, 2 2B, R. Clark R, 2 BB. Alford 1-3, RBI. Hanneken RBI. Ledbetter 2 BB.

Twin County hitting -- Aiden Johnson 1-3, 2B, R. Gavin Spitz 2-3. Cole Purvis 1-2, R. Mason Uden R, 2 BB. Griffin Johnson 1-2, RBI.