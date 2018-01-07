Paxton Swedes split doubleheader at Game Seven

Mark Prina (14) of the Paxton Swedes swipes second base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.

COLFAX -- The Paxton Swedes did not return from its 40-mile trip to Colfax empty-handed.

After leaving 14 runners stranded on base en route to a 5-2 loss in game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven, the Swedes salvaged a twinbill split via 6-1 victory in game two.

“We needed to come back. At least we got a split out of it," Swedes player/manager Mark Prina said. "It was important to get the second one after losing (game one). That keeps us ahead of them in the standings.

"I really was thinking we were going to come over and win two games today, and we really should have. We had a chance to get to .500, but we'll try that again next week.”

The score was tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the eighth inning of game one before Game Seven scored four runs during the inning to take the lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Hunter Phelps walked before advancing to second base as Curtis Norman reached base on an error.

After Stohne Stetler -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-4 -- drew a walk to load the bases, Cam Robinson hit an RBI single to send Phelps across home plate.

Although the bases were still loaded with one out, two runners would be left stranded as Alan Paul grounded into a double play.

The Swedes scored their first run of the game in the third inning.

Cooper Johnson drew a walk and stole second base and Prina singled before Zak Hartlieb grounded into a fielder's choice to send Johnson across home plate.

Hartlieb and Phelps, who was hit by a pitch, were each left stranded as Norman flied out and Stetler grounded out.

Paxton loaded the bases in the top of the eighth inning as Stetler, Paul and Johnson each drew a walk to get on base with two out, but Prina grounded out after Robinson and Wolfe each struck out for the Swedes' first two outs of the inning.

“We didn't hit very well in the first game," Prina said. "We left too many guys on base and let them hang around.”

In a relief role, Jake Hensgen took the loss for Paxton as all four runs he yielded in the eighth inning were unearned as he allowed three hits and one walk with one strikeout.

Colin Sullivan struck out three batters and walked five while allowing one earned run on six hits in a seven-inning, no-decision start on the mound for the Swedes.

“Poor Colin – he keeps getting the tough luck," Prina said. "We can't get a win for him. He's giving us a chance. We've just got to put it together for him offensively. We had our opportunities, but we just didn't come through. Sometimes, that happens.”

In game two, Jake Walters and Hensgen combined to toss a two-hitter on the mound for Paxton.

Walters allowed one earned run -- scored by Game Seven in the first inning -- on two hits and three walks with four strikeouts through four innings. Hensgen allowed no runs on no hits and no walks through a bottom of the fifth inning that was cut short due to rain.

Although a full five innings was not played in game two, it counted as an official game due to Game Seven's coach conceding.

“It's hard to get people (to play) on Saturday," Prina said. "It was a good move by him. At least we got enough of it in to call it a game.”

The Swedes took a 2-1 lead in the top of the top of the second inning.

After Mark Miller -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-2 -- was hit by a pitch and reached second base on a passed ball, Sullivan -- who went 2-for-3 -- hit an infield single to put runners on the corners.

After Sullivan stole second base and Prina walked to load the bases, Miller crossed home plate on a wild pitch. After the Swedes loaded the bases again via a walk drawn by Hartlieb, Norman hit a two-out single to send Sullivan across home plate for the go-ahead run.

Paxton extended its lead to 3-1 in the top of the third inning.

Stetler led off with a walk and reached second base on a passed ball before Miller singled. Stetler crossed home plate on a passed ball.

The Swedes added three more runs in the fourth inning.

Norman drew a one-out walk, Stetler reached base on an error and Tristan Wolfe singled to right field to load the bases before Miller belted a base hit to left field to send Norman across home plate.

In the next at-bat, Sullivan hit an infield single as an errant throw led to Stetler and Wolfe across home plate.

“We swung a little better in the second game, but their pitcher was a little wild, so we were able to get some hitting counts and some fastballs to hit, so that was good," Prina said.

The doubleheader split puts the Swedes at a record of 6-8, putting them in a tie for third place in the EI League standings with the Buckley Dutchmasters.

Gifford-Flatville (11-3) is in first place after sweeping the Royal Giants (9-5) in their Sunday doubleheader.

“A lot of things can happen in the next four weeks before the tournament," Prina said. "That's good for the league to have good parity and for everybody to be competitive.”

The Swedes will face Royal Giants in Gifford next Sunday.

“We're just kind of hanging around, but it'd be nice to put a win streak together, or if we could get over that .500 mark by the end of the year," Prina said. "I think we can do it, but it doesn't get any easier. All the teams we've got coming up are really good teams.”

Game 1

Game Seven 5, Paxton Swedes 2

PAX 001 000 001 -- 2 5 1

GS 000 010 04x -- 5 9 0

L -- Jake Hensgen, IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, K, BB.

Paxton -- Mark Prina 1-3, 2 BB. Alan Paul 3 BB. Curtis Norman 1-5. Stohne Stetler 2-4, RBI. Cooper Johnson R, 2 BB. Hunter Phelps R. Zak Hartleib 1-4, RBI.

Game 2

Paxton Swedes 6, Game Seven 1

PAX 021 300 0 -- 6 8 0

GS 100 000 0 -- 1 2 3

W -- Jake Walters, 4 IP, 2 H, ER, 4 K, 3 BB.

Paxton (6-8) -- Mark Prina 3 BB. Curtis Norman 1-1, RBI, R, 3 BB. Mark Miller 2-2, RBI, R. Colin Sullivan 2-3, RBI, R, SB. Stohne Stetler 1-3, 2 R. Tristan Wolfe 1-4, R. Zak Hartleib 1-4.