Twin County Royals defeat Junior Dawgs Orange

MOUNT ZION -- The Twin County Royals baseball team wins 11-2 over Junior Dawgs Orange on Saturday.

In the first inning, Keagan Busboom walked before crossing home plate as Aiden Johnson reached base on an error. After Kayden Snelling was hit by a pitch, Aiden Johnson scored on a steal of home plate.

The Royals scored two more runs in the top of the second inning to extend their lead to 4-0.

Cole Purvis was hit by a pitch before crossing home plate as Mason Uden reached base on an error. After Ashton Pope drew a walk, Uden scored on an Ephraim Johnson groundout.

Twin County scored seven runs in the fourth inning.

Ty Graham walked and Purvis singled on a bunt before Graham scored on a Uden groundout. Ashton Pope and Griffin Johnson each walked to load the bases before Purvis scored on a wild pitch.

Ephraim Johnson drew another walk before Keagan Busboom singled to center field to send Uden home before Aiden Johnson walked to send Griffin Johnson across home plate.

Gavin Spitz walked to send Ephraim Johnson home before Snelling was hit by a pitch to send Busboom home and Kendall Swanson grounded into a fielder's choice to send Aiden Johnson across home plate.

On the mound, Kendall Swanson allowed one earned run on one hit and four walks with three strikeouts through two innings.

Ashton Pope yielded no runs on no hits and two walks with three strikeouts through two innings while Cole Purvis allowed one earned run on one hit and three walks through one inning.

The Royals lost 11-5 to the Prairie Fire.

Kayden Snelling hit 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored while Ephraim Johnson hit 2-for-3 with a run scored.

On the mound, Ashton Pope allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts through two innings.

Kayden Snelling allowed four runs -- two earned -- on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts through two innings while Keagan Busboom yielded four earned runs on five hits and one walk with one strikeout through one inning.

Twin County scored three runs in the first inning.

Keagan Busboom walked and Ephraim Johnson singled on a bunt before Aiden Johnson grounded out to send Busboom across home plate.

Gavin Spitz walked before Snelling singled to center field to send Ephraim Johnson and Spitz home.

In the fourth inning, the Royals scored two runs.

Aiden Johnson singled to left field before Snelling doubled to left field to send Aiden Johnson home. After Kendall Swanson was hit by a pitch, Cole Purvis singled to left field to send Snelling across home plate.

Prairie Fire 11, Twin County Royals 5

PF 123 131 -- 11 11 0

TC 300 200 -- 5 7 4

Prairie Fire -- Larson, 2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Staszak, 2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, K, 0 BB. Hilligoss, 2 IP, H, 0 R, 3 K, 0 BB.

Twin County pitching -- Ashton Pope, 2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Kayden Snelling, 2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Keagan Busboom, 2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, K, BB.

Prairie Fire hitting -- Eller 1-4, 2 R. Hilligoss 1-1, 3 R, 2 BB. Larson 1-2, 2 RBIs, R. Kasey 1-3, 2 RBIs. Junge RBI. Root 1-2, 3B, R. Staszak 1-3, R. Hussong 1-3. Melton 3-3, 2 R. Brinkschroder 1-2. Otto RBI, R.

Twin County hitting -- Keagan Busboom R. Ephraim Johnson 2-3, R. Aiden Johnson 1-3, RBI, R. Gavin Spitz R. Kayden Snelling 2-2, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Cole Purvis 1-2, RBI. Ashton Pope 1-2.

Twin County Royals 11, Junior Dawgs Orange 2

TC 220 70 -- 11 3 0

JDO 010 01 -- 3 2 3

Twin County pitching -- Kendall Swanson, 2 IP, H, ER, 3 K, 4 BB. Ashton Pope, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K, 2 BB. Cole Purvis, IP, H, ER, 0 K, 3 BB.

Junior Dawgs pitching -- B. Brown, 2 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 0 ER, K, 3 BB. Hawbaker, 1.1 IP, 2 H, 5 ER, K, 4 BB. Zuber, 0 IP, H, 2 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Brown, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB.

Twin County hitting -- Ephraim Johnson RBI, R. Keagan Bsuboom 1-2, RBI, 2 R. Aiden Johnson RBI, 2 R. Gavin Spitz RBI. Kayden Snelling 1-1, 2B, RBI. Kendall Swanson RBI. Ty Graham R. Cole Purvis 1-2, 2 R. Mason Uden 2 RBIs, 2 R. Ashton Pope 2 BB. Griffin Johnson R.

Junior Dawgs hitting -- Patterson 1-1, RBI. Smith R. Easterling 1-1, RBI. Zuber R.