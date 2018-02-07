Buckley Dutchmasters split EI League twinbill with Champaign Dream

Cole Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.

PAXTON -- The Buckley Dutchmasters salvaged a doubleheader split via a 3-2 victory in game two of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.

“We played a clean game. We had solid pitching," Dutchmasters manager Trent Eshleman said. "We executed well and had some timely hits. It was a good win for us.”

The Dream went into Sunday's twinbill enjoying a stretch of four wins in six games after forfeiting their first six games due to some players being absent as they helped Parkland College take second place in the NJCAA Division II World Series.

“With this young team, anytime we can get a win against a quality team and play clean baseball and have solid pitching and execute and get some bunts down and turn some double plays, it’s just a good win," Trent Eshleman said.

Drew Schrodt, who finished game two hitting 2-for-3, gave Buckley a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning by sending Quentin Hatfill home with a base hit to right field.

Hatfill reached base with a single of his own to center field with two outs.

The Dutchmasters added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning to extend their lead to 3-0.

Schrodt led off the inning with an infield base hit and Nathan Walker hit a one-out single to left field to put runners on the corners.

Walker advanced to second base on an Evan Regez groundout before Cole Eshleman singled on a line drive to center field, sending Schrodt and Walker across home plate.

“That kind of gave us a cushion," Trent Eshleman said.

It was a much-needed cushion for the Dutchmasters as the Dream put up two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in a rally attempt.

Prior to the bottom of the seventh inning, Andrew Zenner tossed a shutout through the first six innings for Buckley.

In the seventh, Zenner walked a batter and hit another with a pitch before Champaign's third batter hit into a fielder's choice.

The Dream's first run was scored on a passed ball before another run scored on a sacrifice fly ball.

Zenner then retired Champaign's next batter to end the game. He finished his complete-game outing striking out seven batters and walking three while allowing two runs -- one earned -- on three hits.

“Zenner got it done and went the distance. “That was big," Trent Eshleman said. "It got a little dicey (in the seventh inning), but he pulled through with a complete game against a good team. That was a big pickup for us.”

In game one, the Dutchmasters lost 6-4.

Champaign took a 5-0 lead with a run in the first inning and four in the fifth before Buckley started a rally attempt with two runs in the sixth inning.

Jake Stewart walked and Dylan Post -- who went 2-for-5 in game one -- singled to right field to put runners on the corners. Post advanced to second on a Josh Krumwiede groundout.

In the next at-bat, Hatfill singled to left field to send Stewart and Post across home plate.

The Dutchmasters scored two more runs to cut their deficit to 5-4 in the seventh inning.

Cole Eshleman led off the inning with a single to center field before Post sent him home with a base hit to right field. In the next at-bat, Krumwiede doubled to right field to send Post across home plate.

Krumwiede was left stranded in scoring position, however, as Hatfill and Schrodt each struck out.

After the Dream scored an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning, Walker doubled to center field with one out in the eighth inning for Buckley (6-8), but was stranded as Evan Regez flied out and Cole Eshleman struck out.

On the mound, Kyle Pool took the loss as he allowed five runs -- two earned -- on nine hits with one strikeout and no walks through 4 2/3 innings.

Jim Brandt allowed one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts and no walks through 3 1/3 innings.

“We were more aggressive in that second game," Trent Eshleman said. "We stole some bases and moved some runners and put a little pressure on them.”

After hosting non-league games next Saturday against the Bloomington Bobcats (10 a.m.) and Beecher Muskies (3 p.m.), the Dutchmasters will resume EI League play by hosting Game Seven next Sunday.

Game 1

Champaign Dream 6, Buckley Dutchmasters 4

BUCK 000 002 200 -- 4 9 4

CHA 100 040 10x -- 6 12 1

W -- Smith, 9 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 11 K, 2 BB. L -- Kyle Pool, 4.2 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 2 ER, K, 0 BB.

Buckley -- Jake Stewart 1-4, R. Dylan Post 2-5, RBI, 2 R. Josh Krumwiede 1-5, 2B, RBI. Quentin Hatfill 1-4, 2 RBIs. Drew Schrodt 1-4. Jay Eshleman 1-3, 2B. Nathan Walker 1-3, 2B. Cole Eshleman 1-4, R.

Champaign -- Comia 4-4, 3B, 2 2B, RBI, 3 R. Raikes 3-4, 2B. Goebel 1-3, HR, 3 RBIs, R. Macdonald 1-4. Kenney 1-3. Gremer 1-4, R. Nottingham 1-4, 2B, RBI, R.

Game 2

Buckley Dutchmasters 3, Champaign Dream 2

BUCK 000 100 2 -- 3 8 0

CHA 000 000 2 -- 2 3 0

W -- Andrew Zenner, 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 7 K, 3 BB. L -- Gross, 7 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 8 K, 0 BB.

Buckley -- Josh Krumwiede 1-3. Quentin Hatfill 1-3, R. Drew Schrodt 2-3, RBI, R. Jay Eshleman 1-2. Nathan Walker 1-3, R. Evan Regez 1-3. Cole Eshleman 1-3, 2 RBIs.

Champaign -- Goebel 1-2, R. Paulsen 1-2. Macdonald R. Kenney 1-1, RBI.