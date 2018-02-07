Ford-Iroquois Indians claim fifth place in Junior Legion baseball tournament

BUCKLEY -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians defeated Decatur Black 7-5 in the fifth-place game of the Ford-Iroquois Junior Legion baseball tournament on Sunday.

The Indians trailed 5-3 before scoring four runs in the sixth inning.

With one out in the inning, Gavin Coplea was hit by a pitch before Ethan Garard walked and Josh Nuss singled to load the bases.

Daniel Jones drew another walk to send Coplea home before Drake Schrodt singled to center field to send Garard and Nuss across home plate to give the Indians the lead.

Jones scored an insurance run on a wild pitch.

In the top of the first inning, Jones and Caleb Atwood walked before Dalton Busboom -- who hit 2-for-4 -- singled to center field to send Schrodt across home plate.

The Indans scored two more runs in the top of the third inning.

With two outs, Atwood singled to right field before scoring on a Busboom double to left field. Busboom crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

On the mound, Ethan Garard was credited with the win as he allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts through three innings.

Brett Giese yielded four runs -- three earned -- on two hits and four walks with four strikeouts through three innings.

Ford-Iroquois Indians 7, Decatur Black 5

F-I 102 004 -- 7 7 2

DEC 102 110 -- 5 3 0

W -- Ethan Garard, 3 IP, H, ER, 2 K, BB. L -- Cook, IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 0 K, 3 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Daniel Jones RBI. Drake Schrodt 1-4, Caleb Atwood 1-2, R, 2 BB. Dalton Busboom 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Gavin Coplea R. Brett Giese 1-2. Ethan Garard R. Josh Nuss 2-3, R.

Decatur -- Lyerly 1-2, RBI, 2 R. Campbell RBI, R, 2 BB. Fitz RBI. Danner 1-4, RBI. Martini RBI. Harshman 1-3, R. Parker R.