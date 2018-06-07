Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion defeats Elmhurst, loses to Moline

WHEATON -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team won 12-2 Friday over Elmhurst.

Dalton Busboom hit 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs while Weston Cottrell went 2-for-2 with a triple and three runs scored and Caleb Atwood hit 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

On the mound, Braden Roesch was credited with the win, allowing two earned runs on two hits and seven walks with eight strikeouts through five innings.

Nathan Daughenbaugh allowed no runs on no hits and two walks through one inning while Ethan Garard struck out two batters while allowing no runs on one hit and no walks.

In the first inning, the Indians scored three runs.

Graham Eighner reached base on an error before scoring on a wild pitch. After Atwood walked, Busboom tripled to center field to send Atwood across home plate.

In the next at-bat, Drake Schrodt hit another triple to right field to send Josh Nuss home.

In the second inning, Weston Cottrell hit a leadoff triple to right field before scoring on a sacrifice fly ball hit to right field by Eighner.

In the third inning, Atwood singled to left feild and Busboom hit another single to right field before Atwood scored on an error.

Ford-Iroquois scored three more runs in the fifth inning.

Busboom singled to lead off the inning before Schrodt and Cottrell each drew a walk to load the bases. Nuss then scored on a wild pitch before Schrodt crossed home plate as Daniel Jones reached base on an error.

Cottrell crossed home plate as Eighner grounded into a fielder's choice.

The Indians scored four more runs in the seventh inning.

Cottrell singled to right field, Nathan Daughenbaugh singled to left field and Jones reached base on a bunt single to load the bases before Eighner lined a base hit to left field to send Cottrell across home plate.

After Garard scored on a wild pitch, Jones crossed home plate as Ben Jarboe hit a sacrifice fly ball to left field.

Atwood singled before Eighner scored as Busboom reached base on an error.

Ford-Iroquois lost 6-2 to Moline.

The Indians scored their lone two runs in the sixth inning.

Alex Barney walked and Nathan Daughenbaugh doubled to left field before Ethan Garard singled to left field to send Barney across home plate.

On the mound, Ben Jarboe took the loss as he allowed six runs -- five earned -- on six hits and five walks with two strikeouts through three innings.

Gavin Coplea allowed no runs on two hits and two walks through 1 1/3 innings and Daniel Jones allowed no runs on no hits and no walks with one strikeout through 2 2/3 innings.

Ford-Iroquois Indians 12, Elmhurst 2

F-I 311 030 4 -- 12 12 1

ELM 200 000 0 -- 2 3 4

W -- Braden Roesch, 5 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 8 K, 7 BB. L -- Schultz, 3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, ER, 3 K, 4 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Daniel Jones 1-3, RBI, R, 2 BB. Graham Eighner 1-4, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Ben Jarboe RBI. Caleb Atwood 2-4, 2 R. Dalton Busboom 4-4, 3B, 2 RBIs. Drake Schrodt 1-4, 3B, RBI, R. Weston Cottrell 2-2, 3B, 3 R. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-1. Ethan Garard R. Josh Nuss 2 R.

Wheaton -- Gelsomno 1-3. Kriz 1-2, R. Alvarez R, 2 BB. Orrico 2 BB. Sykora RBI. Desimone 1-2.

Moline 6, Ford-Iroquois Indians 2

MOL 402 000 0 -- 6 8 0

F-I 000 002 0 -- 2 8 3

W -- George, 7 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. L -- Ben Jarboe, 3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 5 BB.

Moline -- Schimmel R. George 2-3, R. Wall 1-4. Volk 2-4, R. Worley 1-3, 2 R. Snyder 1-3, 2B, RBI, R. Frieden 1-1, 2 RBIs.

Ford-Iroquois -- Drake Schrodt 1-4. Josh Nuss 1-4. Dalton Busboom 1-3. Caleb Atwood 1-1. Gavin Coplea R. Brett Giese 1-4, 3B. Alex Barney 1-2, R. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-2, 2B. Ethan Garard 1-2, RBI.