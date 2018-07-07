Paxton Johnson & Johnson baseball team takes second place in 10U tournament

Members of the Paxton Johnson & Johnson age 10-and-under baseball team pose for a photo after finishing second in a tournament hosted on Friday and Saturday by the Paxton Park District Youth League.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-based Johnson & Johnson age 10-and-under baseball team took second place in the Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament.

Cissna Park claimed the championship with a 14-4 victory over Johnson & Johnson on Saturday.

Johnson & Johnson held a 2-0 lead after the first inning as two runs crossed home plate via a hit by Johnny Rodeen.

In the third inning, Troy Emberson sent a run across home plate with an infield single. In the fourth inning, Konnor Burnett crossed home plate as Xavier Harvey reached base on a throwing error.

Cissna Park scored two runs to tie the game in the second inning before tallying five runs in the third inning to take a 7-3 lead and extending the advantage with three and four runs in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively.

Gardner Deatrick started on the mound for Johnson & Johnson, going three innings before being relieved by Emberson, who pitched two-thirds of the fourth inning before being relieved by Rodeen.

After defeating Fisher Blue in the quarterfinals on Friday, Johnson & Johnson claimed a 12-10 victory in Saturday's semfinal game over Buckley Youth League Minor.

Emberson hit a grand-slam home run and finished the game with five RBIs while Ethan Williams went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and Konnor Burnett drove in two runs.

Paxton scored two runs in the first inning before tallying five runs in the second and third innings each while Buckley had three and two runs in the second and third innings, respectively.

In the fourth inning, Jack Wesslund doubled to send two runs across home plate for Buckley to start a five-run rally that cut the team's deficit to 12-10.

Andrew Calver singled to send another run home and Rilynn Uden drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in Buckley's 10th run. After Uden's at-bat, however, the game ended due to a time limit.

SATURDAY

Paxton Johnson & Johnson 12, Buckley Youth League Minor 10

JJ 255 0 -- 12 7 0

BYL 032 5 -- 10 5 0

Buckley pitching -- Brayden G., 1.1 IP, H, 5 ER, 4 K, 5 BB. Dylan V., 0.1 IP, 3 H, 7 ER, K, 6 BB. Jack W., IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB.

Paxton hitting -- Gardner Deatrick 2-3, RBI, 3 R. Dierks Klann 3 R, 3 BB. Troy Emberson 1-1, GS HR, 5 RBIs, 2 R. Ethan Williams 2-2, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Johnny Rodeen 1-2. Konnor Burnett 2 RBIs, 2 BB. Ben Strebeck RBI. Xavier Harvey 1-3. Gavin Kief R. Van Plummer 2 R.

Buckley hitting -- Lucas C., RBI, R. Grant L.M., 1-1, RBI, R, 2 BB. Jack W., 2-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Brayden G., R, 2 BB. Andrew C., 2-3, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Dylan V., R, 2 BB. Bryson C., R, 2 BB. Rilynn U., RBI. Faith B., 2 R, 2 BB.

Cissna Park 14, Paxton Johnson & Johnson 4

JJ 201 10 -- 4

CP 025 34 -- 14

L -- Gardner Deatrick.

Paxton hitting -- Johnny Rodeen 2 RBIs. Troy Emberson RBI.