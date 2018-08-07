Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Baseball

Buckley Dutchmasters lose non-league game to Beecher Muskies

Sun, 07/08/2018 - 12:07am | The Ford County Record
BUCKLEY -- The Buckley Dutchmasters lost 3-0 in a non-league game against the Beecher Muskies on Saturday.
 
On the mound, Andy Davis pitched a four-hit complete game for the Dutchmasters, allowed three runs -- two earned -- while striking out four batters and walking two.
 
Alex Mandeville hit 2-for-2 as Buckley finished the game with six hits at the plate.
 
Beecher Muskies 3, Buckley Dutchmasters 0
BEE 000   010   2   -- 3   4   2
BUCK 000   000   0   -- 0   6   1
W -- Shafer, 6 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 7 K, BB. L -- Andy Davis, 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. 
Beecher -- Barkdull 1-3. Weltmeyer 1-3, R. Foley R. Nichols 2-2, RBI, R. Olszewski RBI. 
Buckley -- Dylan Post 1-3. Josh Krumwiede 1-2. Quentin Hatfill 1-3. Alex Mandeville 2-2. Mitch Rhoades 1-3.  
