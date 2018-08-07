Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball defeats Alton, loses to Wheaton

WHEATON -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team won 10-0 over Alton in a game played Saturday at Wheaton.

Graham Eighner pitched a three-hit shutout for the Indians, striking out five batters and walking one through five innings.

At the plate, the Indians produced 12 hits as Eighner hit 2-for-2, Caleb Atwood and Josh Nuss each went 2-for-3 and Daniel Jones hit 2-for-4 while Drake Schrodt doubled and drove in two runs.

In the first inning, Eighner drew a walk before Atwood doubled to center field to send Ethan Garard across home plate.

Ford-Iroquois scored seven more runs in the fourth inning.

Weston Cottrell singled to right field with one out before Gavin Coplea walked and Nuss hit an infield single to load the bases. Jones singled to right field to send Cottrell home before Coplea and Nuss scored on an error.

Ben Jarboe singled to send Jones across home plate before Jarboe scored as Dalton Busboom reached base on an error.

Schrodt doubled on a fly ball to left field to send Atwood and Tanner Sobkoviak across home plate.

In the fifth inning, Coplea hit a leadoff single to right field before scoring on a Nuss flyout to right field. Jones singled to right field and Eighner singled to left field before Jones scored on an error.

The Indians lost 9-2 to Wheaton later that Saturday.

Ben Jarboe hit 3-for-3 as the Indians finished the game with 10 hits.

On the mound, Nathan Daughenbaugh took the loss, allowing six runs -- five earned -- on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout through four innings. Ethan Garard allowed three runs -- two earned -- on three hits and three walks with a strikeout through two innings.

In the fourth inning, Dalton Busboom singled to center field, Drake Schrodt lined a base hit to center field and Gavin Coplea reached base on an error before Tanner Sobkoviak scored on a Josh Nuss flyout to center field.

In the fifth inning, Graham Eighner singled to center field and Jarboe reached base on an infield single before Caleb Atwood sent Eighner home with a base hit to left field.

Ford-Iroquois Indians 10, Alton 0

ALT 000 00 -- 0 3 5

F-I 100 72 -- 10 12 3

W -- Graham Eighner, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 5 K, BB. L -- Bristow, 3.1 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 2 K, 3 BB.

Alton -- Lahue 1-2. Dunham 1-2. Macias 1-2.

Ford-Iroquois -- Daniel Jones 2-4, RBI, R. Graham Eighner 2-2, 2 BB. Ben Jarboe 1-3, RBI, R. Caleb Atwood 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Drake Schrodt 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. Weston Cottrell 1-3, R. Gavin Coplea 1-2, 2 R. Josh Nuss 2-3, RBI, R. Ethan Garard R. Tanner Sobkoviak R.

Wheaton 9, Ford-Iroquois Indians 2

F-I 000 110 0 -- 2 10 4

WHEA 300 123 x -- 9 10 3

W -- Cole, 7 IP, 10 H, 2 R, ER, 2 K, 0 BB. L -- Nathan Daughenbaugh, 4 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, K, 2 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Daniel Jones 1-4. Graham Eighner 1-4, R. Ben Jarboe 3-3. Caleb Atwood 1-3, RBI. Dalton Busboom 1-4. Drake Schrodt 1-3. Gavin Coplea 2-3. Josh Nuss RBI. Tanner Sobkoviak R.

Wheaton -- Donna 1-3, R. Stermetz 1-4, 2 R. Roberts 2-3, 3B, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Cole 1-2. Kaminski 2-3, RBI, R. Sepede 1-2, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 BB. Whelton R. Cassidy 1-3. Vybiral R. Smith RBI. Spapperi 1-3.