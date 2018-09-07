Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball loses 6-2 to Moline

WHEATON -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team took second place in the Wheaton Tourney as it lost 6-2 to Moline on Sunday.

Drake Schrodt hit 3-for-3 with an RBI while Ben Jarboe went 2-for-4 with another RBI and Daniel Jones (1-for-4) tripled.

On the mound, Jarboe took the loss as he allowed four earned runs on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts through 4 2/3 innings. Jones allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts through 1 1/3 innings.

The Indians scored two runs to take the lead in the first inning.

Jones hit a leadoff triple to right field before Jarboe sent him home with a base hit to center field.

Caleb Atwood and Dalton Busboom each singled to left field before Schrodt sent Ethan Garard home with a base hit to left field.

Moline 6, Ford-Iroquois Indians 2

F-I 200 000 0 -- 2 10 1

MOL 013 002 x -- 6 8 0

W -- Woods, 6.1 IP, 10 H, 2 ER, 5 K, BB. L -- Ben Jarboe, 4.2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 7 K, 3 BB. S -- Oldfather, 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 0 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Daniel Jones 1-4, 3B. Ben Jarboe 2-4, RBI. Caleb Atwood 1-2. Dalton Busboom 1-3. Drake Schrodt 3-3, RBI. Ethan Garard R. Josh Nuss 1-3. Weston Cottrell 1-3.

Moline -- Schimmel R. George 2-4, R. Wall 3-4, 2 R. Volk R. Knapp 1-4, RBI. Worley 1-1, 3 RBIs, R. Snyder 1-3, 2 RBIs.