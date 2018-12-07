Buckley 10U baseball team loses 10-4 to Iroquois West in Paxton All-Stars Tournament game

Dylan Vance of the Buckley age 10-and-under all-star baseball team drives in two runs with a ground ball during the bottom of the third inning of Thursday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.

BUCKLEY -- The Buckley age 10-and-under all-star baseball team lost 10-4 to Iroquois West in its first game of the Paxton All-Stars Tournament on Thursday.

Iroquois West scored nine runs through the first three innings before Buckley got on the board with three runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Leroy Salazar led off the inning with a walk before Grant Marshall and Jack Wesslund each drew a walk to load the bases. Andrew Calver then walked with two outs to send Salazar across home plate.

In the next at-bat, Dylan Vance doubled to send Marshall and Wesslund across home plate.

In the fifth inning, Iroquois West scored a run in the top half before Buckley tallied a run of its own in the bottom of the fifth.

Andrew Calver drew a one-out walk and stole second and third base before Vance sent him home via a groundout.

On the mound, Jack Wesslund allowed five earned runs on three hits and seven walks with three strikeouts through 1 1/3 innings. Lucas Calver yielded five earned runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts through 3 2/3 innings.

Iroquois West 10, Buckley 10U 4

IW 144 01 -- 10 9 0

BYL 003 01 -- 4 3 0

Iroquois West pitching -- Boedo Gregory, 2.1 IP, H, 3 ER, 7 K, 4 BB. Owen Hastke, 0.2 IP, H, 0 R, 2 K, 2 BB. Seth Dirks, 2 IP, H, ER, 4 K, 2 BB.

Buckley pitching -- Jack Wesslund, 1.1 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 3 K, 7 BB. Lucas Calver, 3.2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 5 K, BB.

Iroquois West hitting -- Bruno Haase, 1-4, R. Owen Hastke 2-3, HR, 3B, 5 RBIs, 2 R. Seth Dirks 2-2, RBI, R. Jackson Schoon 1-1, 3B, RBI. Wyatt Breen 1-2, 2B. Drew Talbert 1-3, R. Corbin Bull R. Boedo Gregory 1-2, RBI, 2 R. Ben Hack 2 R.

Buckley hitting -- Grant Marshall R, 2BB. Jack Wesslund 1-2, 2B, R. Andrew Calver RBI, R, 2 BB. Dylan Vance 2-3, 2B, 3 RBIs. Bryson Crow 2 BB. Leroy Salazar R, BB.