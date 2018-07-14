Buckley 10U baseball loses 11-6 to Cissna Park in Paxton All-Stars Tournament

BUCKLEY -- The Buckley age 10-and-under baseball team lost 11-6 to Cissna Park on Friday in its second game of the Paxton All-Stars Tournament.

Buckley scored three runs to take a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Grant Marshall walked with one out before Jack Wesslund doubled to left field to send him home. In the next at-bat, Brayden Griggs hit an inside-the-park home run to right field.

In the top of the third inning, Buckley tallied three runs to cut its deficit to 7-6.

Marshall walked with one out, Wesslund singled to center field and Andrew Calver walked to load the bases before Dylan Vance doubled to center field to send Marshall and Wesslund across home plate.

On the mound, Brayden Griggs allowed seven earned runs on five hits and four walks with four strikeouts through 1 2/3 innings. Dylan Vance allowed four earned runs on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts through 2 1/3 innings.

Cissna Park 10U 11, Buckley 6

BUCK 303 0 -- 6 5 0

CP 253 1 -- 11 9 0

Buckley pitching -- Brayden Griggs 1.2 IP, 5 H, 7 ER, 4 K, 4 BB. Dylan Vance 2.1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 4 K, 4 BB.

Cissna Park pitching -- Clark, 2.2 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 5 K, 4 BB. Tuttle, 1.1 IP, H, 0 R, 4 K, BB.

Buckley hitting -- Grant Marshall 2 R, 2 BB. Jack Wesslund 2-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Brayden Griggs 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs, R. Andrew Calver 1-1, R. Dylan Vance 1-2, 2B, 3 RBIs.

Cissna Park hitting -- Lucht 1-1, 2 R, 2 BB. Dorche 3-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Richard 1-3, RBI, R. Tuttle 2-3, 2B, R. Reneria 2 BB. Clark 2-3, RBI. Overby R. Tuttle R. Estam R, 2 BB. Thimony R. Comstock R.