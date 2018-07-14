Ford-Iroquois Indians win 15-3 over Piatt County in El Paso Tourney

EL PASO -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team won 15-3 in the El Paso Tourney over Piatt County on Friday.

Dalton Busboom and Daniel Jones each hit 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs while Alex Barney, Josh Nuss and Tanner Sobkoviak each went 2-for-4.

On the mound, Ben Jarboe pitched a one-hit complete game, striking out 10 batters and walking three while allowing no earned runs through five innings.

The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Jones reached base on an error and Graham Eighner grounded into a fielder's choice before Ben Jarboe reached base on another error, resulting in Eighner crossing home plate.

Busboom singled to center field to send Ty Drach home for the second run.

In the second inning, Ford-Iroquois scored eight more runs.

Nathan Daughenbaugh reached base on an error before Nuss sent him home with a single to left field.

Tanner Sobkoviak singled to left field before Jones tripled on a line drive to center field to send Nuss and Sobkoviak across home plate. After Eighner drew a walk, Jarboe singled to left field to send Jones home.

Caleb Atwood sent Eighner home with another single to left field before Busboom tripled to left field to send Drach and Atwood across home plate. Brett Giese crossed home plate on an Alex Barney groundout.

The Indians scored four more runs in the fourth inning.

Barney singled to right field, Daughenbaugh drew a walk and Nuss got on base with a bunt single before Barney scored on a passed ball and Sobkoviak doubled to left field to send Busboom and Nuss across home plate.

Sobkoviak then crossed home plate on a Jones sacrifice fly ball to left field.

In the fifth inning, Atwood drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second base on a Barney single to right field before Daughenbaugh sent Atwood home with a single to left field.

Ford-Iroquois Indians 15, Piatt County 3

F-I 280 41 -- 15 14 4

PC 002 01 -- 3 1 4

W -- Ben Jarboe, 5 IP, H, 3 R, 0 ER, 10 K, 3 BB. L -- Weeks, IP, 7 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 2 K, BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Daniel Jones 2-3, 3B, 3 RBIs, R. Graham Eighner 1-2, 2 R. Brett Giese R. Ben Jarboe 1-4, RBI. Caleb Atwood 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Dalton Busboom 2-3, 3B, 3 RBIs, R. Ty Drach 2 R. Alex Barney 2-4, RBI, R. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-2, RBI, 2 BB. Josh Nuss 2-4, RBI, 2 R. Tanner Sobkoviak 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R.

Piatt County -- Gulliford 2 R. Ellison 1-1, 2B, RBI, R.