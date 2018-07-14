Gibson City 12U baseball defeats Paxton 10-5 in Paxton All-Stars Tournament

Jacob Chase, left, of the Gibson City age 12-and-under all-star team slides safely toward home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Paxton.

PAXTON -- In the first game of hte Paxton All-Stars Tournament's age 12-and-under bracket, Gibson City defeated Paxton 10-5 on Friday.

Gibson City took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Isaiah Johnson was hit by a pitch and Jacob Chase drew a walk before Trevar Johnson sent Isaiah Johnson home with an infield single.

Alex Ward sent another run home with a bases-loaded walk before Chase scored on a wild pitch. Trevar Johnson tried to score on the same wild pitch, but was tagged out on a throw to Paxton catcher Jake Swan.

In the bottom of the first inning, Paxton started a rally by scoring two runs to cut its deficit to 3-2.

Anthony Gullins led off with a solo home run for Paxton before Cael Bruns singled and scored on an RBI hit by Andrew Martinez.

Paxton tied the game with a run in the bottom of the second inning as Gullins doubled before Bruns sent him home with another two-bagger. Bruns was tagged out at third base for the second out before a strikeout ended the inning.

Gibson City regained the lead with five runs in the top of the third inning.

With two outs, Trevar Johnson hit a two-run homer past the left-field fence. Colin Kristensen sent two more runs across home plate with a double before crossing home plate himself as Zeb Greer reached base on a throwing error.

Paxton had a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the third inning as Martinez hit a double, but when he tried to score a run on an Alex Jones hit, he was tagged out at home plate by a throw to Gibson City catcher Isaiah Johnson.

Gibson City's Trent Wetherell hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning to increase his team's lead to 9-3. Gibson City tallied another run in the top of hte fifth inning to extend its lead to 10-3.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Martinez hit a leadoff double before scoring on an RBI single by Tyler Cole. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Gullins doubled before scoring on another double hit by Bruns.

On the mound, Trevar Johnson picked up the win for Gibson City, allowing three runs through three innings. Getty Greer pitched the final three innings for Gibson City.

Kameron Brown, Paxton's starting pitcher, was relieved by Andrew Martinez after Trevar Johnson's third-inning home run.

Gibson City 12U 10, Paxton 5

GC 305 110 -- 10

PAX 210 011 -- 5

W -- Trevar Johnson.

Gibson City -- Trevar Johnosn HR, 3 RBIs. Colin Kristensen 2B, 2 RBIs. Trent Wetherell RBI.

Paxton -- Anthony Gullins 2B, HR, RBI. Cael Bruns 2 2B, 2 RBIs. Andrew Martinez 2B, RBI. Tyler Cole RBI.