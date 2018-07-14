Gibson City 12U baseball team loses 15-8 to First String in Paxton All-Stars Tournament

Carter Kallal, right, of the Gibson City age 12-and-under baseball team slides toward third base during Saturday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against First String.

PAXTON — The Gibson City age 12-and-under all-star baseball team lost 15-8 to First String in its second game of the Paxton All-Stars Tournament.

Gibson City trailed the game 15-4 going into the bottom of the fifth, and final, inning before trying to rally back with four runs.

Carson Maxey scored the first of these four runs on a double by Trevar Johnson. After Johnson stole third base, Colin Kristensen sent him home with an RBI double.

Isaiah Johnson sent Kristensen across home plate with an RBI single before scoring on a double by Trent Wetherell.