Paxton 10U baseball defeats Buckley 5-3 in Paxton All-Stars Tournament

PAXTON — The Paxton age 10-and-under baseball team won 5-3 over Buckley in a Paxton All-Stars Tournament game that was called early due to inclement weather on Saturday.

Paxton started the scoring with three runs in the first inning.

Caleb Fauser and Troy Emberson each drew a walk before Kayden Vance tripled to send Fauser and Emberson across home plate. Johnny Rodeen sent Vance home with a single to right field.

Buckley tied the game with three runs in the second inning.

Lucas Calver and Grant Marshall each drew a two-out walk before Brayden Griggs doubled to left field to send two runs across home plate. Griggs scored the tying run on an Andrew Calver single to right field.

In the third inning, Paxton reclaimed the lead at 5-3 as Fauser doubled before scoring what would be the game-winning run on a triple to center field hit by Emberson.

With two outs, Rodeen sent Emberson home with a triple to right field.

The game then ended with Ethan Williams at bat for Paxton.

On the mound, Troy Emberson pitched two-thirds of an inning for Paxton, allowing three earned runs on two hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Johnny Rodeen allowed no runs on no hits and two walks with four strikeouts through 1 1/3 innings.

For Buckley, Lucas Calver allowed five earned runs on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts through 2 2/3 innings.



SATURDAY

Paxton 10U 5, Buckley 3

BUCK 030 — 3 2 0

PAX 302 — 5 5 0

Buckley pitching — Lucas Calver, 2.2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 7 K, 3 BB.

Paxton pitching — Troy Emberson, 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 K, 3 BB.

Buckley hitting — Lucas Calver R, 3 BB. Grant Marshall R, 2 BB. Brayden Griggs 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs. Andrew Calver 1-1, RBI. Spencer C.

Paxton hitting — Caleb Fauser 1-1, 2B, 2 R. Troy Emberson 1-1, 3B, RBI, 2 R. Kayden Vance 1-2, 3B, 2 RBIs. Johnny Rodeen 2-2, 3B, 2 RBIs.