Paxton 10U baseball loses 11-4 to Iroquois West in Paxton All-Stars Tournament

Kayden Vance of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team rounds second base as he gets on base with a double during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.

PAXTON -- In its first game of the Paxton All-Stars Tounament, the Paxton age 10-and-under baseball team lost 11-4 to Iroquois West on Friday.

Paxton started the game with a 2-0 lead after the top of the first inning as Johnny Rodeen sent Kayden Vance home with an RBI double before scoring on a two-bagger hit by Ethan Williams.

Paxton extended its lead to 3-0 in the second inning as Ben Strebeck scored on an error as Mason Vaughan flied out.

Iroquois West then scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 10-3 lead. Paxton cut its deficit to 10-4 in the top of the fifth inning as Colton Floyd walked before stealing second and third base and scoring on a throwing error.

Iroquois West scored another run in the bottom of the fifth inning before the game ended.

On the mound, Vance allowed two runs on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts through 3 1/3 innings.

Iroquois West 10U 11, Paxton 4

PAX 210 01 -- 4

IW 000 (10)1 -- 11

L -- Braxton Self.

Paxton -- Johnny Rodeen 2B, RBI. Ethan Williams 2B, RBI.