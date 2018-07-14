Tyler Cole of the Paxton 12-and-under all-star team slides toward home plate to score a go-ahead run during the fifth inning of Saturday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against St. Joseph.

PAXTON -- The Paxton age 12-and-under baseball team lost 17-16 to St. Joseph in a Paxton All-Stars Tournament game played Saturday.

Paxton trailed 7-6 after two inning before scoring four runs to take a 10-7 lead.

Andrew Martinez sent two runs home with a single. Anthony Gullins scored on a steal of home plate before Martinez crossed home plate as Tyler Cole reached base on an error.

After St. Joseph scored a run in the bottom of the third inning, Paxton tallied four more runs to extend its lead to 14-8 in the top of the fourth inning.

Gullins sent a run home by walking with the bases loaded before Martinez hit another RBI single. Two more runs crossed home plate as Alex Jones grounded into a fielder's choice.

St. Joseph tied the game with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, including a two-run homer that cut St. Joseph's deficit to 14-13.

With the game approaching the tournament's one-hour, 45-minute time limit, the fifth inning was played with overtime rules, with each team automatically having a runner on second base with one out.

With Cole on second base for Paxton, Jake Swan sent him home with an RBI hit, and landed on third base in the process. Swan then scored on a wild pitch.

An error on St. Joseph's first plate appearance put runners on second and third base with one out, but Martinez struck out the next batter for the second out.

A run scored on a throwing error, however, before a fielding error resulted in the tying and game-winning runs crossing home plate.