Buckley Dutchmasters split twinbill with Royal Giants

Andrew Zenner of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royal Giants.

GIFFORD -- The Buckley Dutchmasters split a Sunday doubleheader with the Royal Giants.

In game one, Andrew Zenner won a pitcher's duel over Adam Carver as Buckley gained a 2-0 victory.

Zenner allowed no runs on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts through nine innings while Carver struck out 13 batters and walked eight while allowing two earned runs on six hits.

The Dutchmasters took a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning as Josh Krumwiede -- who finished the game hitting 3-for-3 -- hit a leadoff double to left field, Quentin Hatfill walked and Drew Schrodt -- who hit 2-for-4 -- singled to right field before Krumwiede crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

In the seventh inning, Jake Stewart and Krumwiede each drew a walk before Quentin Hatfill doubled to center field to send Stewart across home plate.

In game two, Buckley lost 3-1.

In the second inning, Drew Schrodt doubled to left field and Jay Eshleman -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-3 -- singled to left field before Mitch Rhoades singled to center field to send Schrodt home for the tying run.

On the mound, Kyle Pool took the loss on the mound, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and one walk with one strikeout through 4 2/3 innings. Jim Brandt allowed no runs on no hits and no walks through 1 1/3 innings.

Game 1

Buckley Dutchmasters 2, Royal Giants 0

BUCK 000 001 100 -- 2 6 1

ROY 000 000 000 -- 0 4 0

W -- Andrew Zenner, 9 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 K, BB. L -- Adam Carver, 9 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 13 K, 8 BB.

Buckley -- Jake Stewart R, 2 BB. Josh Krumwiede 3-3, 2B, R, 2 BB. Quentin Hatfill 1-4, 2B, RBI. Drew Schrodt 2-4. Mitch Rhoades 2 BB.

Royal -- Flowers 1-4. Hoveln 3-4.

Game 2

Royal Giants 3, Buckley Dutchmasters 1

BUCK 010 000 0 -- 1 5 0

ROY 102 000 x -- 3 7 1

W -- Carr, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, K, 0 BB. L -- Kyle Pool, 4.2 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, K, BB.

Buckley (9-9) -- Jake Stewart 1-3, 2B. Drew Schrodt 1-3, 2B, R. Jay Eshleman 2-3, 2B. Mitch Rhoades 1-3, RBI.

Royal (12-6) -- Flowers 1-3, R. Carver 1-3, R. Hoveln 1-3, 3 RBIs, R. Gonzalez 1-3. Cribbett 1-3. Bates 1-2. Morris 1-2.