Ben Strebeck of the Paxton age 10-and-under team bats during Sunday's Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against St. Joseph.

PAXTON -- The Paxton age 10-and-under baseball team lost 3-0 to St. Joseph on Sunday in the Paxton All-Stars Tournament.

Paxton trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the fifth before St. Joseph tallied two more runs via home run before the game reached its time limit.

St. Joseph also had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning, but Paxton's Troy Emberson struck out the final two batters to end the inning.

In the top of the fifth inning, Kayden Vance reached base on an error, Ethan Williams hit an infield single and both runners reached scoring position with one out for Paxton.

However, the next two batters struck out to leave the runners stranded.