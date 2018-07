PAXTON -- The Paxton age 12-and-under baseball team's run in the Paxton All-Stars Tournament ended Sunday with a 10-9 loss to Iroquois West in the semifinals on Sunday.

Paxton defeated Gibson City 3-1 earlier on Sunday to advance to its game against the No. 1-seeded Iroquois West team.

Anthony Gullins hit a home run for Paxton against Gibson City.