Cissna Park 10U baseball team wins title at Paxton All-Stars Tournament

Members of the Cissna Park Minors baseball team pose for a photo under the Nelson Field scoreboard after winning the age 10-and-under bracket championship of the Paxton All-Stars Tournament. FRONT ROW: From left, Mady Marcott, Jace Comstock, Payton Dorche, Jream Renteria, Briar Clark, Caleb Tuttle and Skylar Estay. MIDDLE ROW: From left, Aiden Richards, Raegan Thilmony, Ava Henrichs, Owen Overbey, Addison Lucht, Benny King, Ethan Tuttle, Keegan Reed and Emma Bork. BACK ROW: From left, coaches Scott Lucht, Cody Siebert, Tom Overbey and Brandon Dorche. NOT PICTURED: Asher Scheffer and Preston Janssen.

PAXTON -- The Cissna Park Minors baseball team won the age 10-and-under championship at the Paxton All-Stars Tournament held July 13-16.

Cissna Park started the tournament with a 15-2 win over St. Joseph at Nelson Field in Paxton. On Friday, Cissna Park defeated Buckley 11-6 at Buckley Youth Field to improve its record in the tournament to 2-0.

After getting rained out on Sunday, Cissna Park returned to Nelson Field on Sunday to defeat Paxton 8-6 in a game that started at 8:30 a.m.

Cissna Park's last game was played at 2 p.m. against Iroquois West. Cissna Park came out on top via 14-4 score.

The Cissna Park Minors were 18-0 in regular-season play during the summer. They took secnd place in the Wooden Bat Tournament in Hoopeston in late June.

Cissna Park came home with the first-place trophy in the Champaign-Ford-Iroquois County league tournament held July 6-8 in Paxton.