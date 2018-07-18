Ford-Iroquois Indians baseball defeats Danville Gold 14-2

PAXTON -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team won 14-2 Tuesday, July 17, over Danville Gold.

The Indians took a 3-0 lead in the third inning.

Ben Jarboe singled to right field with two outs before Caleb Atwood doubled to center field to send him home. After Dalton Busboom reached base on an error, Josh Nuss sent Atwood home with a single to center field.

Tanner Sobkoviak singled to center field to send Brett Giese across home plate.

In the fourth inning, Ford-Iroquois scored six runs to extend its lead to 9-0.

Alex Barney drew a one-out walk before Daniel Jones doubled to center field and Drake Schrodt drew a walk to load the bases. Jarboe singled to center field to send Ethan Garard and Jones across home plate before Atwood sent Schrodt home with a single to right field.

Busboom doubled to send Jarboe and Atwood home before Giese crossed home plate on a Sobkoviak single to left field.

The Indians scored three more runs in the sixth inning to extend its lead to 12-2.

Braden Roesch and Gavin Coplea each drew a walk before Garard singled to send both runners across home plate. After Barney drew a walk, Garard crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

In the seventh inning, Ford-Iroquois tacked on two more runs. Giese was hit by a pitch and Daughenbuagh walked before Giese and Daughenbaugh each scored on a passed ball.

On the mound, Braden Roesch was credited with the win, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts through three innings.

Alex Barney allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts through two innings while Ben Jarboe allowed no runs on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts through another two innings and Nathan Daughenbaugh allowed no runs on two hits and one walk with one strikeout through two innings.

TUESDAY, July 17

JUNIOR LEGION

Ford-Iroquois Indians 14, Danville Gold 2

DAN 000 020 000 -- 2 8 3

F-I 003 603 200 -- 14 11 2

W -- Braden Roesch, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K, 2 BB. L -- Ruch, 3.1 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 3 K, 4 BB.

Danville Gold -- Glapion 1-4. Broeker 3-4, RBI, R. Rademacher 3-5, RBI. Keeran 1-2. Wells R.

Ford-Iroquois -- Daniel Jones 1-4, 2B, R. Drake Schrodt R, 2 BB. Brett Giese 3 R. Ben Jarboe 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Nathan Daughenbaugh R. Caleb Atwood 2-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Dalton Busboom 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Josh Nuss 1-3, RBI. Gavin Coplea R. Tanner Sobkoviak 2-5, 2 RBIs. Weston Cottrell 1-3. Ethan Garard 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Alex Barney 2 BB.