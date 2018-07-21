Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball wins 11-0 over Champaign in first round of district tournament

RANTOUL -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team faced more than Champaign in its American Legion District Tournament game on Saturday.

After a couple of rain delays, a game that started at about 2:50 p.m. resumed at 4:15 p.m. with the Indians leading 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning.

Despite the rain, Ford-Iroquois made short work of Champaign as Saturday's game ended less than an hour after its resumption with the Indians winning via an 11-0 score in five innings.

"It was nice to get out there and do what we can, even with the rain delay," Indians starting pitcher Ben Jarboe said. "We just kind of went out there and played how we could, before and after. We've just learned to play with it, I guess."

Jarboe finished his outing on the mound with a one-hit shutout, striking out eight batters and walking four through five innings.

After striking out Champaign's first two batters of the first inning, Jarboe walked the third batter, but he was caught stealing via a throw from catcher Dalton Busboom to second-baseman Alex Barney.

In the top of the second inning, two walks resulted in runners on first and second base with one out for Champaign before a batter grounded into a fielder's choice for the second out, with Barney throwing to shortstop Josh Nuss. Jarboe struck out the next better to leave runners stranded on first and third base.

In the top of the fourth inning, Jarboe yielded a walk and a single, but after an infleld flyout to Nuss, Jarboe struck out the next two batters to end that half of the inning. A 1-2-3 top of the fifth inning followed, including two more strikeouts by Jarboe.

"I felt good. The coach just told me to go out there and throw strikes, and that's what I tried to do -- just pounded the zone," Jarboe said. "I had a great defense behind me and great hitting. It was a team effort."

Busboom led off the bottom of the second inning with a single to left field before Drake Schrodt got on base with a bunt single. A sacrifice bunt by Barney put runners on second and third base for the Indians before Gavin Coplea reached base on a dropped third strike that allowed Busboom to cross home plate for the go-ahead run.

With two outs, Daniel Jones faced a 1-2 count before the game went into its second, and longest, rain delay.

After play resumed, Schrodt scored on a passed ball to extend Ford-Iroquois' lead to 2-0.

The Indians added six more runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Graham Eighner led off the inning with a double to center field before advancing to third on a Jarboe groundout and scoring on a wild pitch.

With two outs, Busboom was hit by a pitch before Schrodt hit a two-run homer past the left-field fence.

Barney singled to right field in the next at-bat before Coplea hit a triple to center field. After Nuss walked and Coplea scored on a throwing error by Champaign's pitcher, Jones tripled to center field to send Nuss across home plate.

Ford-Iroquois scored three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Jarboe led off the inning with a double to left field before advancing to third base on a Braden Roesch groundout and scoring on a one-out single by Ty Drach. After Tanner Sobkoviak singled to left field and Weston Cottrell reached base on an error, Nathan Daughenbaugh sent Drach and Sobkoviak home with a base hit to right field.

The second-seeded Indians will face either sixth-seeded Piatt County or third-seeded Eureka at 4:45 Sunday. The winner will play again on Saturday, July 28, against either top-seeded Danville Gold or fourth-seeded Rantoul while the loser will play in the consolation bracket later that Sunday against either Danville Blue or Urbana.

Ford-Iroquois Indians 11, Champaign Legion 0

CHA 000 00 -- 0 1 2

F-I 026 3x -- 11 12 1

W -- Ben Jarboe, 5 IP, H, 0 R, 8 K, 4 BB. L -- Dylan Smith, 2.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 3 K, BB.

Champaign -- Darius Hicks 1-2. Lucas Brown 2 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Daniel Jones 2-4, 3B, RBI. Graham Eighner 1-2, 2B, R. Ben Jarboe 1-3, 2B, R. Dalton Busboom 1-1, 2 R. Ty Drach 1-1, RBI, R. Drake Schrodt 2-2, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Tanner Sobkoviak 1-1, R. Alex Barney 1-1, R. Gavin Coplea 1-2, 3B, 2 RBIs, R. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-1, 2 RBIs. Josh Nuss R.