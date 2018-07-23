Buckley Dutchmasters, Paxton Swedes split final doubleheader of 2018 EI League regular season

Tanner Regez (5) of the Paxton Swedes catches a throw toward second base in an attempt to tag out Drew Schrodt (6) of the Buckley Dutchmasters during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader.

BUCKLEY -- Andrew Zenner, the Buckley Dutchmasters' ace pitcher, faced a former teammate in game one of Sunday's doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.

In game two, Zenner watched his team go up against a future teammate as well.

Zenner, a 2017 Paxton-Buckley-Loda graduate, started on the mound in game one against Colin Sullivan, who graduated from PBL two years prior to Zenner.

Zenner pitched a one-hit complete game, taking a no-hit shutout into the ninth inning en route to Buckley's 9-1 victory over the Swedes. Zenner finished his outing with five strikeouts and three walks.

“Zenner has been doing that all year," said Quentin Hatfill, the Dutchmasters' starting first baseman. Paxton's a pretty-good hitting team, but when Zenner's on, he's on. He's tough to hit regardless of whom he's throwing against. It's nice to see him do that night-in and night-out.”

In game two, Cam Robinson, a Champaign Central graduate who will join Zenner as a member of the John A. Logan College baseball team this upcoming school year, pitched a complete game as well, allowing only one run on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts in a 4-1 Swedes victory.

"It would have been fun to square (Zenner and Robinson) off," Dutchmasters manager Trent Eshleman said. “We've got young pitching coming up in this league, both for Paxton and us (as well as) other teams. Right now, any team can win because of the way that teams are playing clean baseball and pitching well.”

***

The win was the Swedes' first over the Dutchmasters at Scheiwe Field since 2015. They split their four games played against Buckley -- including a June doubleheader played in Paxton -- this season.

“We haven't won up here in a long time, so that's a step in the right direction for our program moving forward. I think we're going to continue to keep getting better if these young kids continue to keep coming for us year after year. We've got a nice nucleus starting to build here," Swedes player/manager Mark Prina said.

"Hopefully, we can keep it together and keep improving year after year. We're much-improved from last year, so we're happy with that. We were in a lot of games that could have (improved) our record even more, but now we're getting ready for the postseason.”

The Swedes (8-12) will play in the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree's third-seed vs. fourth-seed game at 1 p.m. or fifth-seed vs. sixth-seed game at 10:30 a.m. next Sunday in Buckley.

"We may get to play (Buckley) again. It'd be a lot of fun to do it again," Prina said. "We'll play one more in the Jamboree, and get ready for the postseason and see what happens.”

The Dutchmasters (10-10) clinched the third seed in the Jamboree -- and the EI Leauge Tournament -- with their game-one victory.

“We've got a little momentum going into (the Jamboree). I like our chances," Trent Eshleman said. “Right now, with the parody of our league, anybody can beat anybody. You never know who's going to be in the finals of this tournament, and I think the Jamboree will have some significance, especially with the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds.

"We'll see where it lands. We've got a good weekend coming up with all the teams coming to one site, and that's what our league is all about — being together, being a family and being friends of baseball.”

***

Zenner and Sullivan kept the two teams scoreless through the first three innings of game one as Zenner retired Paxton's first nine plate appearances, a span that included two strikeouts and a diving catch in left field by Jay Eshleman on a line drive hit by Prina to lead off the first inning.

Meanwhile, Josh Krumwiede got on base via error with two outs in the bottom of the first inning for Buckley, but Hatfill grounded out to Paxton second-baseman Regez to end the inning.

Jim Brandt singled to right field with one out in the bottom of the second inning, but Jay Eshleman hit into a fielder's choice at Regez before Mitch Rhoades flied out to to Noah Darr in center field.

“Colin's a good pitcher," Zenner said. "He went out there and battled for the whole game. He battled out there, and he did a good job. We got him a few times and carried that momentum.”

The momentum started shifting in the Dutchmasters' direction in the bottom of the fourth inning as they scored two runs to take a 2-0 lead.

Krumwiede led off the inning with a double to left field before Hatfill singled to right field and advanced to second base on a throwing error. Drew Schrodt lined a base hit to center field to send Krumwiede home before Hatfill crossed home plate on a Brandt groundout.

Buckley continued the momentum with a five-run fifth inning.

Dylan Post hit a two-out single to left field before Evan Regez and Krumwiede each drew a walk to load the bases. Post and Regez each crossed home plate as Hatfill singled on a line drive to right field.

“Hitting is contagious, and once we got that first run on the board, everybody started to follow suit," Hatfill said. "Baseball's a funny game — once you start rolling, it's hard to stop us.”

Schrodt sent Krumwiede home with a line-drive base hit to left field before an error on a line drive hit by Brandt to right field resulted in Hatfill and Schrodt crossing home plate.

“Colin kept us in the game for a while. Then he got a couple of calls (against him), and that kind of got to him," Prina said. "He let it affect him, and he started getting the ball up. (The Dutchmasters), to their credit, started hitting the ball pretty well, so it just kind of got away from us there.”

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Evan Regez singled to center field and Krumwiede drew a walk before Hatfill sent Dalton Coplea -- who ran as a courtesy for the catcher Regez -- across home plate. With no outs, Krumwiede scored as Schrodt hit a sacrifice fly ball to left field.

Hatfill advanced to third base on the sacrifice fly, 90 feet away from scoring a run that would clinch the game for Buckley via 10-run rule.

He was left stranded, however, as Brandt grounded out to Sullivan and Jay Eshleman flied out to Stohne Stetler in right field.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Swedes catcher Jacob Bender made a diving catch on a Cole Eshleman popup in foul territory for the second out. After Post reached base on a bloop single, Evan Regez popped out to third-baseman Hunter Phelps.

Despite the runs scored by Buckley, Sullivan pitched a complete game, yielding nine runs -- six earned -- on 10 hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

“We left Colin out there to kind of take one for the team after he got behind because we wanted to make sure we had two good (pitchers) for the second game to try to get the split out of it after we knew (game one) was kind of out of control," Prina said.

***

With the score still tied at 0-0, the Swedes had runners on second and third base with two outs.

Zenner walked Prina, struck out Zak Hartlieb and hit Darr with a pitch before a groundout by Phelps advanced the runners into scoring position. However, Tanner Regez grounded out to Zenner to leave the runners stranded.

A 1-2-3 top of the fifth inning was followed by a sixth inning in which Prina walked with one out, but Hartlieb flied out to Jay Eshleman and Darr grounded out to third-baseman Mitch Rhoades.

After Phelps was hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the seventh inning, Tanner Regez grounded into a double play as the second-baseman Krumwiede threw to shortstop Cole Eshleman to get the out at second before a throw to Hatfill at first base completed the defensive play.

Stetler grounded out to Rhoades for the third out.

“We played good baseball today," Zenner said.

It helped Zenner's cause that the Dutchmasters finished game one with no errors.

“We pitched and played great defense," Trent Eshleman said. “We can be in any game at any time when we play that well and pitch that well.”

A 1-2-3 top of the eighth inning was followed by a ninth inning in which the Swedes produced their only hit and scored their only run.

Prina was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning before Darr got on base with a one-out infield single.

After Phelps grounded into a fielder's choice and Tanner Regez drew a walk, Zenner threw the ball away on a pickoff attempt at second base, leading to Prina crossing home plate.

A Stetler groundout to Rhoades ended the game.

“We really didn't swing the bats that great all day," Prina said. "We swung it well enough in the second game to get the win.”

After Sunday's doubleheader, Zenner had a 1.24 earned-run average with 41 strikeouts -- including non-league games -- for the 2018 season.

“I've just been trying to get ahead of hitters and get a lot of ground balls," Zenner said. "That's working out for me now, so hopefully, I can keep that going into the next few weeks.”

***

Game two of Sunday's doubleheader was Robinson's first EI League start.

Prior to Sunday, he pitched 4 2/3 innings for the Swedes as he also played for a travel baseball team.

"Unfortunately for us, he's also playing with another team, so he was pitching during the weeks, so we didn't get to use him very much on the mound," Prina said. "He's good. He's going to pitch in college for a reason.

"If we could have gotten to use him more in a starting role, we probably would have won a few more games that way, too, but we're just happy to have him, and hopefully, he'll continue to keep coming back to us and get his work in during the summer with us.”

Robinson said he has enjoyed his first season in the EI League.

“I've really enjoyed it these past few weeks. I've learned a lot, and that's a great group of guys," Robinson said. "I love the team. It's a great league to play in.”

After yielding a game-tying run to Buckley in the bottom of the first inning, Robinson shut out the Dutchmasters through the next six innings as he faced only 20 plate appearances during that span.

“It was good. I was trying to get ahead of people and not trying to do too much. I wasn't trying to strike everybody out. I was just kind of letting the fielders make the play," Robinson said.

"(Catcher) Stohne (Stetler) was calling a great game. My change-up felt really good, so we were able to keep them off balance, so it worked out pretty well.”

***

The game-two score remained tied at 1-1 going into the top of the seventh inning.

Tanner Regez led off the inning with a line-drive single for the Swedes. Mark Miller tried to advance Regez to second base with two bunt attempts, but they both ended up in foul territory.

Despite the 0-2 count, Prina told Miller -- with third-base coach Charlie Due relaying the message -- to attempt another bunt.

"He struck out twice, so we thought we'd just take a roll of the dice and see if he can get it down," Prina said.

The gamble worked as the bunt landed in fair territory, resulting not only in Tanner Regez moving to second base, but Miller reaching first base via error as well.

“That was a huge play that changed the game," Prina said. "It kind of surprised (Buckley's fielders) a little bit, I think. It looked like it did.”

A throwing error resulted in Tanner Regez reaching third base before Alan Paul -- the No. 8 hitter in the Swedes' lineup -- doubled on a line drive to right field to send Regez across home plate for the go-ahead run.

“The bottom of the order came through for us. That was big," Prina said. “Alan came through with a big hit. Finally, the breaks went our way. We've had a lot of breaks go against us this year, but finally, we had an inning where they went our way, for once.

"You've got to make your own breaks, too. Part of that is getting in the right positions and executing. (Miller) got the bunt down and forced (Buckley) to make the play, and they didn't this time.”

After Robinson drew a walk, Brandt -- who took the loss on the mound for Buckley as he allowed four runs three of them earned on seven hits and two walks with nine strikeouts through six inning -- was replaced on the mound by Andy Davis.

Miller scored the first of two insurance runs for the Swedes on a passed ball. After Prina walked to load the bases and Hartlieb grounded into a fielder's choice at home plate, another fielder's choice ground ball hit by Darr resulted in Robinson crossing home plate.

The Dutchmasters went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning as Brandt, Jay Eshleman and Rhoades each flied out to end the game -- and Robinson's complete-game outing.

“It was a good momentum change when we got all of those runs," Robinson said. "That definitely helped, and I was able to go out there and let my defense do the work. A lot of the pressure was kind of lifted knowing we had the little cushion. Those insurance runs definitely paid off.”

***

Prina led off the top of the first inning of game two with a single to center field before Darr singled to center field with one out. Prina crossed home plate as Phelps grounded into a fielder's choice.

Darr singled to center field and Phelps doubled to left field to start the top of the fourth inning for the Swedes before Brandt struck out Stetler, Tanner Regez and Miller to leave the baserunners stranded.

In the top of the sixth inning, Phelps hit a one-out double to center field, but was tagged out at third base via a relay throw from Post to Cole Eshleman to Rhoades.

As he departed to the dugout, Phelps inadvertently threw his helmet toward a pickup truck parked along the third-base line at Scheiwe Field.

"Whoever's truck that is, I immediately apologize," Phelps said as he entered the dugout, claiming that he meant to throw his helmet at the fence.

Stetler grounded out to Rhoades for the third out.

"We had a couple of chances earlier in the game, and we didn't get anybody in. I thought that was going to come back to bite us, but we stuck with it and battled all day long," Prina said.

"We powered through it, and it was a good day of baseball. It was a fun day to play. It's always fun to play up here. They're a good team. I think we're a better team than we have been.”

Post and Krumwiede each drew a walk and Hatfill hit an infield single to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the first inning before Schrodt sent Post home for the game-tying run with a sacrifice flyout to left field.

Brandt grounded out to the shortstop Hartleib to end the inning.

In the second inning, Rhoades hit a one-out single to right field, but Cole Eshleman grounded into a double play as the second-baseman Tanner Regez threw to Hartleib to get the out at second base before Hartleib threw to Alan Paul at first base.

Post hit a leadoff single to left field in the bottom of the third inning before advancing to second base on an Evan Regez sacrifice bunt. Post was left stranded, however, as Krumwiede popped out to Darr in center field before Hatfill grounded out to Tanner Regez.

From there, the Dutchmasters produced only one baserunner through the last four innings.

Rhoades led off the bottom of the fifth inning with an infield single, but Cole Eshleman and Evan Regez each struck out and Post lined out to Prina in left field.

“We faltered a little bit on execution on offense today," Trent Eshleman said. "We had to try to manufacture runs, and we didn't get that done, but our guys are playing hard. Everybody's contributing to wins.”

Game 1

Buckley Dutchmasters 9, Paxton Swedes 1

PAX 000 000 001 -- 1 1 3

BUCK 000 250 20x -- 10 10 0

W -- Andrew Zenner, 9 IP, H, ER, 5 K, 3 BB. L -- Colin Sullivan, 8 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 3 BB.

Paxton -- Mark Prina R, 2 BB. Noah Darr 1-3.

Buckley -- Dylan Post 2-5, R. Evan Regez 1-4, R. Josh Krumwiede 1-2, 2B, 3 R. Quentin Hatfill 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Drew Schrodt 2-3, 3 RBIs, R. Jim Brandt 1-4, RBI. Dalton Coplea R.

Game 2

Paxton Swedes 4, Buckley Dutchmasters 1

PAX 100 000 3 -- 4 7 0

BUCK 100 000 0 -- 1 4 2

W -- Cam Robinson, 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 4 K, 2 BB. L -- Jim Brandt, 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 9 K, 2 BB.

Paxton (8-12) -- Mark Prina 1-2, R, 2 BB. Noah Darr 2-4, RBI. Hunter Phelps 2-4, 2 2B, RBI. Tanner Regez 1-3, R. Mark Miller R. Alan Paul 1-3, 2B, RBI. Robinson R.

Buckley (10-10) -- Dylan Post 1-2, R. Quentin Hatfill 1-3. Drew Schrodt RBI. Mitch Rhoades 2-3.