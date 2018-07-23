Ford-Iroquois Indians win in extra innings over Eureka

RANTOUL -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team won 3-2 in extra innings over Eureka in the second round of the District Tournament.

After Dalton Busboom was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the 11th inning. With two outs, Tanner Sobkoviak was hit by a pitch as well before Josh Nuss singled to load the bases.

Daniel Jones sent Busboom across home plate for the game-winning run by drawing another hit-by-pitch.

In the bottom of the third inning, Jones -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-3 -- singled to right field with one out before scoring on a two-out triple hit to right field by Ben Jarboe, who went 2-for-5, to tie the game at 1-1.

After Eureka scored a go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning, Ford-Iroquois tied the game once again in the bottom of the eighth as Jones doubled and advanced to third base via wild pitch before crossing home plate as Graham Eighner grounded into a fielder's choice.

On the mound, Braden Roesch and Graham Eighner combined to toss an eight-hitter.

Roesch allowed two runs -- one earned -- on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts through 7 2/3 innings while Eighner yielded no runs on two hits and no walks with four strikeouts through 3 1/3 innings.

A 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning included a strikeout for Eighner. In the top of the 10th inning, Eighner struck out Eureka's first batter before yielding a single.

After Eureka's next batter struck out swinging, the team's baserunner was caught stealing second base as Busboom threw to shortstop Gavin Coplea.

Eighner yielded a leadoff double in the top of the 11th inning before another batter reached base on an error. After forcing Eureka's third batter of the inning to pop out, another Indians error loaded the bases.

The runners were left stranded, however, via popout to Jones in center field and another strikeout by Eighner.

Second-seeded Ford-Iroquois will face either top-seeded Danville Gold or Rantoul next Saturday in the next round of the district tournament.

Ford-Iroquois Indians 3, Eureka 2

EUR 100 000 010 00 -- 2 8 1

F-I 001 000 010 01 -- 3 8 5

W -- Graham Eighner, 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K, 0 BB.

Eureka -- Blunier 2-5, 2B, R. Martin 2-5. Catt 1-5, 2B, RBI. Carlson 1-5. Jablonski 2-4, R.

Ford-Iroquois -- Daniel Jones 2-3, RBI, 2B, 2 R. Graham Eighner RBI. Ben Jarboe 2-5, 3B, RBI. Caleb Atwood 2-4. Dalton Busboom R. Gavin Coplea 1-4. Josh Nuss 1-5.