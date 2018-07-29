Buckley Dutchmasters lose 2-1 to Champaign Dream in EI League Jamboree

Andrew Zenner of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Champaign Dream.

BUCKLEY -- The Buckley Dutchmasters were one out away from climbing above .500 with a win in Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Champaign Dream.

The win got away from the Dutchmasters, however, as the Dream scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit and leave a wet Scheiwe Field with a 2-1 victory.

“It was a tough loss. It's a disappointing loss," Dutchmasters manager Trent Eshleman said. "We didn't put up runs. They played well. We inserted some people in the last inning.

Our starters were in the game as well. We just didn't get the job done. Sometimes, that happens. That's why you play all nine innings. It's just something we've got to wash off. We'll have a short memory, and get ready for the tournament.”

Despite the loss, the Dutchmasters (10-11) kept their No. 3 seed for the EI League Tournament, which starts next weekend at times to be determined.

“We have every opportunity to win the entire tournament, and that's what our intentions are," Trent Eshleman said.

After P.J. Carmichel grounded out and Jon Goebel was tagged out at second base after reaching base on an error, Connor Gross got on base with an infield single with two outs in the top of the ninth inning for Champaign (10-11).

Jack Rettig reached base on another Buckley error before Gross and Rettig each advanced into scoring position via a passed ball. Gross tied the game by crossing home plate on a wild pitch.

Mikey Namoff singled to center field to send Rettig across home plate.

Prior to Andy Davis relieving Jim Brandt to start the ninth inning, Brandt and Andrew Zenner combined to pitch a three-hit shutout through the first eight innings for Buckley.

Zenner yielded no runs on one hit and no walks with one strikeout through five innings. Brandt allowed no runs on two hits and no walks with four strikeouts through three innings.

“We just wanted to get everybody their work," Trent Eshleman said. "With only one game left going into the tournament, we wanted to get everybody in the ballgame. We expect everybody we put in the game to produce. For the most part, that happened today, except for about three minutes. That's baseball.”

The Dutchmasters scored their lone run in the bottom of the third inning.

Mitch Rhoades led off the inning with a single to left field before Cole Eshleman bunted and reached base on an error and Jake Stewart singled on a bunt to load the bases with nobody out.

After Josh Krumwiede flied out to center field, Chris Monroe drew a walk to send Rhoades across home plate. In the next at-bat, Quentin Hatfill grounded into a double play to end the inning.

It was one of four double plays turned by the Dream's defense during the game.

Krumwiede reached base on an infield single and Monroe singled to center field with one out in the first inning before Hatfill grounded into a double play to the pitcher, Jack Rettig.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jay Eshleman reached base on an error with one out before Evan Regez grounded into a double play to Carmichel. In the fifth inning, Cole Eshleman hit an infield single before Jake Stewart grounded into a double play to the shortstop.

From there, Buckley did not have any other baserunners.

Champaign Dream 2, Buckley Dutchmasters 1

CHA 000 000 000 -- 2 5 2

BUCK 001 000 000 -- 1 5 4

W -- Jack Rettig, 9 IP, 5 H, R, 0 ER, 4 K, BB. L -- Andy Davis, IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB.

Champaign (10-11) -- Tom Cheshareck 1-4. Jon Goebel 1-4, 2B. Connor Gross 1-3, R. Jack Rettig R. Mikey Namoff 1-4, RBI. Josh Kimbro 1-3.

Buckley (10-11) -- Jake Stewart 1-4. Josh Krumwiede 1-4. Chris Monroe 1-3, RBI. Mitch Rhoades 1-3, R. Cole Eshleman 1-2.