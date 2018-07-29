Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Baseball

Ford-Iroquois Indians defeat Shelby County 4-1 in Junior Legion District Four Tournament

Sun, 07/29/2018 - 11:47pm | The Ford County Record
CHARLESTON -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians defeated Shelby County 4-1 on Sunday in the Junior Legion Division Four Tournament.
 
Charleston was scheduled to face Danville Gold in the title game of the double-elimination tournament, with the loser to face the Indians in the second-place game, but the games were rained out.
 
The title game has been rescheduled for a 6 p.m. start Monday at Baker Field in Charleston, with the second-place game to follow. The winners of each game advance to the Department Tournament in Wheaton, which will be played Aug. 2-5.
 
JUNIOR LEGION
Ford-Iroquois 4, Shelby County 1
SC 100   000   0   -- 1   5   1
F-I 001   120   x   -- 4   7   1
