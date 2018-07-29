Ford-Iroquois Indians defeat Shelby County 4-1 in Junior Legion District Four Tournament

CHARLESTON -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians defeated Shelby County 4-1 on Sunday in the Junior Legion Division Four Tournament.

Charleston was scheduled to face Danville Gold in the title game of the double-elimination tournament, with the loser to face the Indians in the second-place game, but the games were rained out.

The title game has been rescheduled for a 6 p.m. start Monday at Baker Field in Charleston, with the second-place game to follow. The winners of each game advance to the Department Tournament in Wheaton, which will be played Aug. 2-5.

JUNIOR LEGION

Ford-Iroquois 4, Shelby County 1

SC 100 000 0 -- 1 5 1

F-I 001 120 x -- 4 7 1