Ford-Iroquois Indians defeat Urbana, lose to Danville Gold in district tournament

Alex Barney, left, of the Ford-Iroquois Indians slides toward home plate to score a run during Saturday’s Junior American Legion District Tournament game against Urbana.

RANTOUL -- It was a win-or-go-home situation for the Ford-Iroquois Indians as they faced Urbana in the Junior American Legion District Tournament on Saturday.

Head coach Jeff Sobkoviak, however, said his team did not feel any pressure.

“I don't know that they feel that kind of pressure," Jeff Sobkoviak said. "They're a pretty loose group. I don't think they were really all that worried about it.”

The Indians entered the bottom of the fifth inning tied at 2-2 with Urbana before scoring three runs in the fifth and sixth innings each en route to an 8-3 victory. The triumph followed a 5-3 loss earlier in the double-elimination tournament to Danville Gold.

“I think it was a little bit of a letdown that we lost the first game of the day, so I think we kind of carried that into the second game," Jeff Sobkoviak said. "It took us about four or five innings to kind of get that out of our system.”

The Indians will play in the next round at Charleston at 11:45 a.m. Sunday. The winner will play again at 4:15 p.m., with the winner of that game advancing to the Department Tournament in Wheaton, which will be played Aug. 2-5.

“We look forward to that challenge," Jeff Sobkoviak said.

Dalton Busboom led off the bottom of the fifth inning by getting hit by a pitch and stealing second base before Drake Schrodt sent him home for the go-ahead run with an RBI double to right field.

In the next at-bat, Alex Barney doubled to right field to send Schrodt across home plate. After Nathan Daughenbaugh singled to left field to put runners on the corners, Barney slid across home plate on an infield single hit by Josh Nuss.

After Urbana scored a run in the top of the sixth inning via an RBI single, a groundout and a strikeout was followed by an intentional walk to load the bases and a fielder's choice at home plate to leave the runners stranded.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Caleb Atwood led off with a single to center field before scoring on an RBI single to center field hit by Busboom, who crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly ball hit to center field hit by Schrodt.

With two outs, Daughenbaugh walked and stole second base before Nuss hit an RBI single to center field.

The Indians led off the bottom of the second inning with an infield single by Schrodt, who reached second base on a wild pitch. With two outs, Schrodt stole third base on a throwing error on which Schrodt crossed home plate on the sequence.

In the bottom of the first inning, Ben Jarboe doubled to left-center field with two outs and Atwood was hit by a pitch and both runners moved into scoring position via a wild pitch. Busboom grounded out, however, to end the inning.

In the top of the third inning, a leadoff walk was followed by an error that put runners on first and second base with two outs before an RBI single tied the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the third inning, Jarboe hit a single to left field with one out before Atwood walked and Busboom singled to center field to load the bases, but Schrodt popped out and Weston Cottrell flied out to end the inning.

The Indians took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, Daughenbaugh led off with a walk before Daniel Jones reached base via catcher's interference.

After Daughenbaugh was caught in a pickle between second and third base for the second out, Graham Eighner walked before Jarboe reached base on an error, resulting in Jones crossing home plate for the go-ahlead run.

In the top of the fifth inning, a one-out double and single put runners on the corners before a sacrifice groundout resulted in the tying run scoring.

“We kind of started out slow," Jeff Sobkoviak said. "I felt like we played really tight, and then finally, we loosed up. We started playing good baseball. Defensively, it was rough early on. We got guys in scoring position early in the game, and we just did not execute, but we turned it around late in the game, and that's all that really matters.”

On the mound, Ben Jarboe allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks with nine strikeouts through 6 2/3 innings.

“Ben did a great job of throwing strikes and really pounding the zone," Jeff Sobkoviak said. "He really kept us in it because we struggled defensively and offensively, but Ben persevered through all of that. He threw a lot of strikes for us and got us through it. Without him on the mound doing that, we might have been in some big trouble today.”

Ethan Garard relieved Jarboe for Urbana's final at-bat, which resulted in a flyout.

Garard also relieved Eighner against Danville Gold. While Garard struck out one batter through two-thirds of an inning, Eighner took the loss on the mound, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six batters through 6 1/3 innings.

After Danville Gold took a 5-0 lead through three innings, Ford-Iroquois scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Schrodt doubled to left field with one out and Tanner Sobkoviak walked with two outs before Josh Nuss sent both runners home with a triple to center field.

In the top of the sixth inning, Eighner walked to lead off and Jarboe reached base on an error. After Atwood flied out to center field, and Eighner tagged up and advanced to third base, Eighner crossed home plate as Busboom grounded into a fielder's choice on which Busboom reached first base on a head-first slide.

Before going 3-for-4 against Urbana, Nuss hit 1-for-3 against Danville Gold while Jones hit 2-for-4 with a double and Schrodt went 2-for-4 with a double against Danville Gold.

Schrodt, Jarboe and Busboom each went 2-for-3 against Urbana.

JUNIOR LEGION

Danville Gold 5, Ford-Iroquois Indians 3

F-I 000 021 0 -- 3 5 0

DAN 212 000 x -- 5 8 1

L -- Graham Eighner, 6.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 6 K, 3 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Daniel Jones 2-4, 2B. Drake Schrodt 2-3, 2B. Josh Nuss 1-3, 3B, 2 RBIs.

Ford-Iroquois Indians 8, Urbana 3

URB 001 011 0 -- 3 7 2

F-I 010 133 x -- 8 10 1

W -- Ben Jarboe, 6.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 9 K, 2 BB.

Ford-Iroquois (22-8) -- Jarboe 2-3, 2B. Caleb Atwood 1-2. Dalton Busboom 2-3, 3B, RBI. Drake Schrodt 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. Alex Barney 1-2, 2B, RBI. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-2, 2 BB. Josh Nuss 3-4, 2 RBIs.