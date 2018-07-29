Paxton Swedes lose 4-1 to Game Seven in EI League Jamboree

Jake Hensgen of the Paxton Swedes pitches during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against Game Seven.

BUCKLEY -- The Paxton Swedes lost 4-1 to Game Seven in Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree to Game Seven.

“We had our chances. We were right there all day," Swedes player/manager Mark Prina said. "We just didn't come through at the right times."

The Swedes trailed 2-0 going into the eighth inning before tallying their lone run.

Noah Darr led off the inning with a double to right field before Hunter Phelps walked. Each runner advanced into scoring position on a passed ball.

After Alan Paul struck out looking, Colin Sullivan hit a line drive that was caught on a diving play.

“Colin almost got that ball over the second-baseman's head, which would have gotten (the game) tied up," Prina said.

Mark Miller reached base on a throwing error, resulting in Darr crossing home plate.

With Phelps on third base, Jacob Bender grounded out to first base to end the inning.

“Jacob Bender hit the ball hard. If they don't field that one, it gets through and we score a couple," Prina said.

Game Seven (7-14) added two more runs to their lead.

Alec Lyle walked to lead off the inning and C.J. Falls doubled to put runners on second and third base with nobody out. Luke Azarelli sent Lyle across home plate with a sacrifice fly ball.

In the next at-bat, Jon Walters hit an RBI single to right field.

The game-winning run was scored in the top of the seventh inning as Lyle drew a walk before Walters sent him home with an RBI triple to right field.

In the top of the first inning, Azarelli singled to right field and Walters and Brent Beals to load the bases before Tucker Lee drew a walk to send Azarelli across home plate.

Jake Hensgen pitched a complete game on the mound for the Swedes, allowing four runs on six hits and 11 walks with seven strikeouts through nine innings.

“Jake did a good job of pitching and gave us a chance to win, and we made the plays defensively, for the most part," Prina said. "We played a pretty clean game.”

The Swedes left the bases loaded in the sixth and ninth innings.

Alan Paul walked with two outs in the sixth inning before Sullivan singled to center field and Miller drew a walk. Bender grounded out to end the inning.

In the ninth inning, Prina walked with one out before Darr and Phelps each drew a two out walk. Paul flied out to center field to end the game.

“We just couldn't get the big hit at the right time. That's baseball," Prina said. “We definitely competed today and made a run at it. We gave ourselves multiple opportunities. We just didn't come through. We were just a few inches from a couple of hits there.”

The Swedes (8-13) will enter next weekend's EI League Tournament as the fifth seed.

“We'll just go from there and go out and compete and see if we can maybe put a couple of wins together," Prina said. "You never know what will happen.”

Game Seven 4, Paxton Swedes 1

GS 100 000 102 -- 4 6 1

PAX 000 000 010 -- 1 2 0

W -- Clayton Willis, 3 IP, H, R, 4 K, 5 BB. L -- Jake Hensgen, 9 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 7 K, 11 BB.

Game Seven (7-14) -- C.J. Falls 1-4, 2B. Luke Azarelli 1-3, RBI. Jon Walters 2-3, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 BB. Brent Beals 2 BB. Austin Pryblinski 1-4. Tucker Lee RBI. Daniel Mendoza 2 BB. Alec Lyle 1-1, 3 BB.

Paxton (8-13) -- Colin Sullivan 1-4. Noah Darr 1-3, 2B, 2 BB. Mark Prina 4 BB. Hunter Phelps 3 BB.