Ford-Iroquois Indians' 2018 season ends

CHARLESTON — The Ford-Iroquois Indians defeated Shelby County 4-1 on Sunday in the Junior Legion District Four Tournament.

Charleston was scheduled to face Danville Gold in the title game of the double-elimination tournament later that Sunday, with the loser to face the Indians in the second-place game, but the games were rained out.

The title game was rescheduled for a 6 p.m. start Monday at Baker Field in Charleston, with the second-place game to follow. Ford-Iroquois dropped out of the tournament prior to Monday’s games, according to the tournament director Dave Runyon through the Journal-Gazette/Times-Courier in Mattoon.

As a result, Charleston and Danville Gold will each advance to the state tournament in Wheaton, which will be played Aug. 2-5. Both teams decided to forego the title game.

According to Jeff Sobkoviak, “based on field conditions due to heavy rain, Monday’s games were canceled, and Tuesday was iffy." Therefore, coaches and tournament organizers decided to take the two undefeated teams — Danville Gold and Charleston — due to the state tournament starting the following Thursday.

“It was the right thing to do for the two advancing teams because of concerns over pitching depth,” Jeff Sobkoviak said.

