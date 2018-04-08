Buckley Dutchmasters advance to semifinals of EI League Tournament with 3-1 win over Game Seven

Kyle Pool, right, and Evan Regez of the Buckley Dutchmasters exchange in a handshake after Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament quarterfinal win over Game Seven.

BUCKLEY -- The Buckley Dutchmasters were in unfamiliar territory -- but also in good hands.

The three-time defending Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament champion played in the tournament's quarterfinals on Saturday. The Dutchmasters enjoyed a bye through the quarterfinals each year from 2015-17.

One drawback to playing an extra game during the first weekend of the tournament is that it leaves a manager with a dilemma -- either put the team's ace pitcher on the mound in the one-and-done quarterfinal playoff game or save his arm for the one-and-done semifinals.

Instead of placing Andrew Zenner, a nominee for the EI League's Virgil Scheiwe Most Outstanding Pitcher Award, out on the mound for Saturday's game, Buckley manager Trent Eshleman sent Kyle Pool out to the mound for his first outing since July 15.

Thanks largely to the complete-game effort from Pool, the third-seeded Dutchmasters won 3-1 to advance to the semifinals, where they will face the No. 2-seeded Royal Giants at 4 p.m. Sunday in Gifford -- and Zenner will face Adam Carver, the recipient of the Most Outstanding Pitcher Award.

“If, for some reason, things don't work out today, I might take some heat at (my) golf league, but you don't win it all unless you throw the runner-up pitcher of the year out against the pitcher of the year. It should be fun stuff," Trent Eshleman said after Saturday's win.

Pool entered Saturday's contest with a 3.5 earned-run average and 10 strikeouts through a regular season in which he nursed a shoulder injury.

“It has kind of been a grind for me just trying to get through and help my team win ballgames," Pool said. "It's been tough.”

Against Game Seven, Pool took advantage of his two-week rest as he allowed one run -- none earned -- on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks through his nine-inning effort.

“I think the rest helped me today," Pool said. "It felt good to reach back and throw like I have in the past. It was a good day. I had all of my pitches working. We made all kinds of plays. It was a great day.”

According to Trent Eshleman, he did not originally plan on starting Pool. It was Jimmy Brandt who was slotted to start Saturday's game.

"Pool said, “Esh, I'm ready to go.' Brandt, being a great team player and what makes our organization what they are, says, 'I'm good. I'll come out of the pen,'" Trent Eshleman said. “(Pool's) a gamer, a program guy, a guy who's part of the family.

"He's not a part of the Dutchmaster team. He's a part of the Dutchmaster family, as is Jimmy (Brandt), who gave up the start to him to make that all happen. We're more than just a team. We're a family and an organization, from our players, our batboys, our field maintenance guys and, of course, our fans.”

***

Prior to this season, Pool was Buckley's ace pitcher through most of his team's three-year reign.

“I definitely think that helps. It lets you put it into the aspect of this – it's just another baseball game. We're down here in Buckley," Pool said. "We're expected to win, especially when we're a higher seed.

"The experience does help. I've been to this place pitching. It helps to know where you're at and know your guys are going to come up behind you and score eventually.”

Some of Buckley's other veterans helped the team break a 1-1 tie.

Dylan Post, a two-year Dutchmaster, singled to lead off the seventh inning before Josh Krumwiede was hit by a pitch and Quentin Hatfill lined a base hit to right field to load the bases with nobody out.

Drew Schrodt, a seven-year Buckley player, sent Post home for what would be the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly ball to center field.

The Dutchmasters (11-11) extended their lead to 3-1 with a run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Jake Stewart -- a three-year Buckley player who previously suited with the Giants -- hit a two-out single to left field before stealing second base. Stewart crossed home plate as Post reached base on an error.

Stewart also scored a game-tying run in the bottom of the first inning. He led off the inning with a single to center field before reaching second base on a sacrifice bunt by Post, reaching third base on a balk and crossing home plate on a line-drive base hit to left field hit by Hatfill -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-4.

“This is tournament time, and our veterans got after it," Trent Eshleman said. "(Stewart) made things happen."

Stewart would finish the game hitting 3-for-4 as he got on base with a one-out bunt single in the bottom of the third inning. Post drew a walk, but the two runners would be left stranded on first and second base as Krumwiede lined out to center field and Hatfill flied out to right field.

The Dutchmasters left runners on first and second base in each of the following three innings as well.

“That's been a microcosm of our season," Trent Eshleman said. "We find ways to scratch it out. Obviously, our offense has sputtered this year, and so there's a lot of pressure on our defense and pitching. We just put enough pressure on them to where we got them to make a couple of errors.”

***

Aron Hopp led off the top of the first inning with a walk for Game Seven (7-15) before Luke Azarell reached second base on a dropped fly ball in left field.

After Pool struck out Jon Walters, Hopp crossed home plate on a sacrifice groundout by Austin Pryblinski. Azarelli was left stranded on third base as Pool caught Daniel Mendoza looking at strike three for the third out.

“We didn't quit. We executed, and that gives us a lot of confidence for tomorrow, and hopefully for the championship series next weekend," Trent Eshleman said.

The Dutchmasters tried to hold onto a 2-1 lead as Heyden Vaughn singled and Hoop walked to put runners on first and second base with one out in the top of the eighth inning for Game Seven.

"I go out to talk to Pool when we had a little rut, and here comes (catcher) Evan Regez coming out and saying, 'This guy's a first-ball swinger. We're going to throw him a first-pitch changeup. Be ready for a double play,'" Trent Eshleman said.

Azarelli swung at the first pitch for strike one before hitting a ground ball toward the second-baseman Krumwiede. Hopp was called out via fielder's choice as the umpires ruled that he interfered with Krumwiede as he tried to field the ground ball.

Walters flied out to Schrodt at right field to leave runners stranded on first and second base.

"We didn't end up with the double play, but we got the swing through for a strike," Eshleman said. "You just can't say enough about veterans at tournament, and our veterans are showing our young guys how it's done, and that's just going to springboard us to, hopefully, a win tomorrow and the championship series next week.”

The Dutchmasters' defense did produce a double play in the top of the sixth inning.

After Azarelli singled to right field, Walters grounded to the first-baseman Hatfill, who threw to the shortstop Jay Eshleman -- whom Trent Eshleman praised for "(calming) things down coaching in the field" -- at second base before receiving a throw from Jay Eshleman toward first base.

Pryblinski grounded out to Hatfill for Game Seven's third out of the sixth inning.

Vaughn led off the top of the third inning with a single to center field and advanced to second base on a Hopp sacrifice bunt. Azarelli popped out to Schrodt in right field before Pool struck out Walters.

In the top of the fourth inning, Pryblinski flied out to Schrodt and Mendoza grounded out to Krumwiede. After Alec Lyle singled to left field, Logan Talkington grounded out to Krumwiede for the third out.

Pool and Buckley's defense produced 1-2-3 innings in the second, fifth, seventh and ninth innings.

Buckley Dutchmasters 3, Game Seven 1

GS 100 000 000 -- 1 4 3

BUCK 100 000 11x -- 3 6 1

W -- Kyle Pool, 9 IP, 4 H, R, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB. L -- Williamson, 5.2 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 K, 4 BB.

Game Seven -- Hopp R, 2 BB. Azarelli 1-4. Pryblinski RBI. Lyle 1-4. Vaughn 2-3.

Buckley -- Jake Stewart 3-5, 2 R. Dylan Post 1-3, R. Quentin Hatfill 2-4, RBI. Drew Schrodt RBI.