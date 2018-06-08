Drew's View: EI League has an issue, and now is not the time for expansion

I'd like an explanation.

This Sunday, an Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament quarterfinal game was forfeited because the Champaign Dream did not have enough players available to play.

This is the same team that had to forfeit its first three weeks of the season because a lot of their players were still playing on Parkland College's team, and had to forfeit another game on July 8 to the Gifford-Flatville Giflats because of the same problem of not having enough players available.

Sunday's quarterfinal game was scheduled for a 10 a.m. start at the previous Monday's EI League staff meeting in the first place because both the Paxton Swedes and Dream might have had to forfeit if they had to play on a Saturday because they wouldn't have been able to field enough players.

At that same meeting, it was addressed that there was interest in forming an expansion team in El Paso.

So let me get this straight: In a league where some teams are struggling to find nine players to play a ballgame, this same league wants to add another team?

Here's what I'd like explained: Why?

The league is supposed to have another staff meeting after the scheduled conclusion of the season. I know I don't have a vote -- and since the fall sports season is set to start at that time, I don't know if I'll be able to make it to the meeting -- but I have been a lot of games as a journalist over these past few years.

I saw at least one game forfeited, leading to a 2 1/2 hour delay before the next game started. It would have been one thing if it happened in Paxton -- Buckley wouldn't have been terrible, either -- but if it happens on the road, I'm stuck with the choice of either staying at the ballpark and wasting time or going back to Paxton and returning to the ballpark, wasting mileage in process.

I've also seen games such as game two of a doubleheader between the Swedes and Buckley Dutchmasters in game two, which involved a bit of a rainstorm that forced me to cover myself up in a poncho -- eventually, after fighting the wind for the poncho -- along with covering my non-waterproof camera.

Thankfully, that game was allowed to be played in full. That same day, Game Seven had to forfeit its second game against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats after it was rained out because the team apparently would have had a difficult time fielding nine players for a make-up game the following Saturday.

Therefore, I hope my opinion matters in some way. If it does, I would have to say I'm against the idea of expansion.

If I had a say, I would say that I would look into finding ways to make sure the six existing teams in the league have enough players to play all of its ballgames before I would even think about expanding.

The league obviously has enough problems trying to find players to play for its six teams. Imagine how difficult it would be if those teams were asked to play 1 1/2 hours away from most teams' home fields -- personally, just the thought of traveling there from Paxton only to find that the game is canceled makes me a little hot-headed.

If I'm at that end-of-the season meeting, I'm asking Derek Stoller, the director of parks and recreation in El Paso, why the players who would be playing for the potential team in El Paso why they can't play for some of the six existing teams in the league.

Obviously, there are plenty of spots available on any given Sunday -- or Saturday.

Either way -- and for whatever reason for players' absences -- the forfeitures are getting really old, and they are an issue that needs to somehow be resolved.

I know there's no quick fix available, but until the issue is resolved, I don't think any venture that could potentially make the problem worse -- such as adding another team -- is not worth exploring.