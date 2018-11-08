PBL JH baseball sweeps season-opening doubleheader over Fisher

PBL’s Noah Steiner pitches during game two of Saturday’s doubleheader against Fisher.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team swept its season-opening doubleheader over Fisher on Saturday.

In game one, PBL won 17-0.

Aiden Johnson and Cole Purvis combined to pitch a three-inning no-hitter. Johnson struck out four batters and walked three through two innings while Purvis had one strikeout and no walks through one inning.

At the plate, Kendall Swanson hit 2-for-2 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored. Kayden Snelling hit 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored while Ty Graham went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored and Aiden Johnson hit 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Panthers tallied five runs in the first inning.

Jeremiah Ager drew a leadoff walk before stealing second and third base and scoring on a wild pitch. Ephraim Johnson walked and stole second base before crossing home plate as Aiden Johnson reached base on an error.

After Swanson was hit by a pitch, Graham singled to send Aiden Johnson home. Swanson scored on a wild pitch before Mason Uden singled to left field to send Graham across home plate.

In the second inning, PBL added 12 more runs to its lead.

Ager walked to lead off the inning before Ephraim Johnson singled to send Ager home. Ephraim Johnson scored on a steal of third base.

Snelling and Swanson each singled before Snelling scored on a passed ball and Swanson tallied a run on a wild pitch. Noah Steiner doubled to right field to send Alex Jones across home plate.

Purvis singled to center field to send Steiner home before RBI singles were hit by Ager, Aiden Johnson and Snelling. Swanson then hit a three-run homer to left field.

In game two, PBL won 11-1.

Steiner and Swanson combined to pitch a five-inning one-hitter. Steiner allowed one unearned run on one hit with five strikeouts and one walk through three innings while Swanson struck out three batters and walked none while allowing no runs on no hits.

At the plate, Steiner hit 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored while Trey Spenard (1-for-3) drove in two runs and scored another.

In the third inning, PBL scored four runs to erase a 1-0 deficit.

Ager and Ephraim Johnson each drew a walk and Ager scored on a wild pitch before Steiner doubled to left field to send Ephraim Johnson across home plate.

Griffin Johnson singled to left field before Steiner scored on a passed ball and Jones grounded out to send Griffin Johnson across home plate.

The Panthers scored seven more runs in the fifth inning.

Swanson walked and Steiner singled to center field before Purvis scored as Steiner stole second base. After Griffin Johnson and Uden each drew a walk, Spenard doubled to center field to send Steiner and Griffin Johnson across home plate.

After Jake Swan walked, Brayden Young singled to left field to send Graham across home plate. Aiden Johnson walked to send Spenard home.

Swanson was hit by a pitch to send Swan home before Steiner sent Keaton Garren across home plate with a single to center field.

Game 1

PBL 17, Fisher 0

FISH 000 -- 0 0 3

PBL 5(12)x -- 17 13 0

W -- Aiden Johnosn, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K, 3 BB. L -- Max Bruggmen, IP, 2 H, 6 R, 3 ER, K, 3 BB.

PBL -- Jeremiah Ager 1-1, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB. Ephraim Johnson 2-2, RBI, 3 R. Aiden Johnson 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Kayden Snelling 2-3, RBI, 2 R. Kendall Swanson 2-2, HR, 3 RBIs, 3 R. Ty Graham 2-2, RBI, R. Noah Steiner 1-3, 2B, RBI, R. Mason Uden 1-3, RBI. Cole Purvis 1-2, RBI, R.

Game 2

PBL 11, Fisher 1

FISH 100 00 -- 1 1 1

PBL 004 07 -- 11 7 0

W -- Noah Steiner, 3 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 5 K, BB. L -- Jacob Chittick, 1.1 IP, 4 H, 7 ER, K, 5 BB.

Fisher -- Jacob Chittick R. Max Bruggmen 1-2.

PBL (2-0) -- Jeremiah Ager R. Aiden Johnson RBI. Ephraim Johnson R. Kendall Swanson RBI. Noah Steiner 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Griffin Johnson 1-2, 2 R. Alex Jones RBI. Mason Uden 1-2. Trey Spenard 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Jake Swan R, 2 BB. Brayden Young 1-1, RBI. Cole Purvis R. Ty Graham R. Keaton Garren R.