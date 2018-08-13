PBL JH baseball wins 12-6 over Unity

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team won 12-6 Monday over Tolono Unity.

The Panthers tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning as Jeremiah Ager and Aiden Johnson each drew a walk before Kayden Snelling singled to send Ager home.

In the third inning, PBL scored a run to cut their four-run deficit to 5-2. Aiden Johnson walked before Snelling singled to right field to send Johnson across home plate.

The Panthers tallied three runs in the fourth inning to cut their deficit to 6-5.

Noah Steiner drew a one-out walk before Mason Uden singled and Steiner scored on a passed ball. Uden crossed home plate as Ager reached base on a dropped third strike and Aiden Johnosn singled to send Ager across home plate.

In the fifth inning, PBL took a 9-6 lead.

Kendall Swanson singled to right field to lead off before Steiner leadoff single to left field and Cole Purvis doubled to left field to send Graham and Steiner across home plate for the tying and go-ahead runs, respectively. Ager singled to send Purvis home before Ager scored on an error.

The Panthers added three more insurance runs in the sixth inning, starting with a leadoff homer to center field hit by Snelling. Swanson walked before scoring as Uden reached base on an error and Uden crossed home plate as Purvis reached base on another error.

Snelling finished the game hitting 3-for-4 while Ephraim Johnson hit 2-for-4.

On the mound, Snelling was credited with the win as he allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts through five innings pitched. Ager allowed five runs -- two earned -- on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts through two innings.

PBL 12, Unity 6

UNITY 131 100 0 -- 6 7 5

PBL 101 343 x -- 12 11 2

W -- Kayden Snelling, 5 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 K, 3 BB. L -- Bartlett, 2.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, ER, 2 K, 3 BB.

Unity -- Porter 1-3, R. Suding 1-3, RBI, R. Langendorf 2-3, RBI. Rawdin R, 2 BB. Paceley RBI. Franklin 2-2, 3B, R. D. Moore R. Bartlett 1-2, RBI, R.

PBL -- Jeremiah Ager 1-3, RBI, 3 R. Ephraim Johnson 2-4. Aiden Johnson 1-2, RBI, R. Kayden Snelling 3-4, HR, 3 RBIs, R. Kendall Swanson 1-3, R. Ty Graham R. Noah Steiner 1-2, 2 R. Mason Uden 1-2, 2 R. Cole Purvis 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R.