PBL JH baseball improves to 4-0 with win over Watseka Glenn Raymond

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team won 13-4 Thursday over Watseka Glenn Raymond.

The Panthers (4-0) scored four runs in the first inning.

Jeremiah Ager walked and Ephraim Johnson singled before Ephraim Johnson sent Ager home on an Aiden Johnson flyout. Ephraim Johnson then stole home.

Kayden Snelling singled and Kendall Swanson drew a walk before Snelling scored on a wild pitch. Ty Graham walked and Noah Steiner singled to center field before Swanson scored on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Mason Uden.

In the fifth inning, PBL scored four more runs to break a 4-4 tie.

Graham walked and Steiner was hit by a pitch before Graham scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Uden walked before Steiner scored on another wild pitch.

Cole Purvis walked before Uden crossed home plate on a wild pitch. Ager walked and Ephraim Johnson was hit by a pitch before Snelling hit a two-out single to center field to send Ager across home plate.

The Panthers scored five more runs in the sixth inning.

Steiner singled to left field, Griffin Johnson was hit by a pitch and Purvis singled to left field to load the bases. Ephraim Johnson hit a two-out single to center field to send Steiner across home plate.

Aiden Johnson walked to send Griffin Johnson home before Purvis scored on a steal of home plate. Snelling was hit by a pitch before Swanson singled to left field to send Ephraim Johnson and Aiden Johnson across home plate.

On the mound, Aiden Johnson was credited with the win, allowing four runs -- three earned -- on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts through 3 1/3 innings pitched. Cole Purvis allowed no runs on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts through 3 2/3 innings.

PBL 13, Watseka Glenn Raymond 4

WAT 000 400 0 -- 4 7 0

PBL 400 045 x -- 13 11 0

W -- Aiden Johnson, 3.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. L -- Marcier, 2 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, 0 K, 2 BB.

Watseka -- Crouch 1-2, R. Walwer 2-3, R. Wellmaker 1-3, R. Ketchum 1-2, RBI, R. Denault 1-1.

PBL (4-0) -- Jeremiah Ager 2 R, 2 BB. Ephraim Johnson 2-4, RBI, 2 R. Aiden Johnson RBI, R, 2 BB. Kayden Snelling 3-4, RBI, R. Kendall Swanson 1-3, 2 RBIs, R. Ty Graham 1-3, R. Noah Steiner 2-3, 2 R. Mason Uden RBI, R, 2 BB. Griffin Johnson R. Cole Purvis 2-3, R.