PBL JH baseball sweeps doubleheader over Prairie Central

FORREST -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team swept its Saturday doubleheader.

In game one, PBL (6-0) won 11-2.

Kayden Snelling hit 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs while Kendall Swanson and Aiden Johnson each went 2-for-3 with and three RBIs, and Noah Steiner hit 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

On the mound, Jeremiah Ager allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts through 5 1/3 innings. Noah Steiner allowed no runs on no hits and one walk with a strikeout through 1 2/3 innings.

In the second inning, Ty Graham hit a two-out double to center field before Steiner singled to center field to send him home.

The Panthers scored two more runs to take a 3-0 lead.

Ager singled to left field before Aiden Johnson sent him home with a base hit to left field. Snelling singled to left field before Swanson sent Aiden Johnson home with a double to center field.

In the fifth inning, PBL added four more runs to its lead.

Ager and Aiden Johnson each drew a walk and Snelling was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Swanson singled to center field to send Ager home and Snelling crossed home plate on a Graham groundout. Steiner singled to center field to send Swanson across home plate.

The Panthers added four more runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Cole Purvis and Ephraim Johnson each drew a walk before Aiden Johnson singled to left field to send Purvis and Johnson across home plate. Snelling then hit a two-run homer to center field.

In game two, PBL won 9-7.

Keaton Garren, Griffin Johnson and Trey Spenard each walked to load the bases in the first inning before Mason Uden singled to left field to send Garren and Johnson across home plate.

The Panthers scored seven runs in the third inning.

Spenard walked before scoring on a wild pitch. Alex Jones and Jake Swan each drew a walk before Brayden Young singled to right field to send Jones home.

Garren walked before Steiner drew another walk to send Swan home and another bases-loaded walk by Ager send Young across home plate.

Griffin Johnson singled to send Garren home and Spenard reached base on an error, sending Steiner across home plate. Uden walked to send Ager home.

On the mound, Griffin Johnson was credited with the win as he allowed five runs -- one earned -- on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts through 1 2/3 innings.

Ephraim Johnson picked up the save as he allowed no runs on no hits and no walks through one-third of an innings while Kendall Swanson allowed two earned runs on no hits and five walks with three strikeouts through one inning.

Game 1

PBL 11, Prairie Central 2

PBL 012 044 0 -- 11 13 0

PC 002 000 0 -- 2 4 0

W -- Jeremiah Ager, 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. L -- T. Hartman, 4.1 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 0 K, 2 BB.

PBL -- Jeremiah Ager 1-2, 2 R. Ephraim Johnson R. Aiden Johnson 2-3, 3 RBIs, 3 R. Kayden Snelling 3-3, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Kendall Swanson 2-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Ty Graham 1-4, 2B, RBI, R. Noah Steiner 2-4, 2 RBIs. Mason Uden 2-4. Cole Purvis R.

Prairie Central -- T. Hartman 1-4, 2B, RBI, R. Nagel 1-3, 2B, RBI. Bahler 1-3, 2B. Lewis 1-3, R.

Game 2

PBL 9, Prairie Central 7

PBL 207 -- 9 3 2

PC 205 -- 7 4 1

W -- Griffin Johnson, 1.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, ER, 2 K, 3 BB. L -- Sheridan, 1.1 IP, 0 H, 3 ER, 2 K, 5 BB. S -- Ephraim Johnson, 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB.

PBL -- Keaton Garren 2 R, 2 BB. Alex Jones R, 2 BB. Noah Steiner RBI, R, 2 BB. Jeremiah Ager RBI, R. Jake Swan R, 2 BB. Griffin Johnson 1-2, RBI, R. Brayden Young 1-2, RBI, R. Mason Uden 1-2, 3 RBIs. Trey Spenard R, 2 BB.

Prairie Central -- Nimbles 2 R. Spence 2 R, 3 BB. Hansen 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. Schahner 1-1, RBI, R. Slagel RBI, R, 2 BB. Walker 1-2, RBI, R.