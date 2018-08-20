PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team won 8-2 Monday over St. Matthew.

Aiden Johnson and Noah Steiner each hit 2-for-3 for PBL (7-0) while Ephraim Johnson and Kendall Swanson each went 2-for-4 and Kayden Snelling homered and drove in three runs.

On the mound, Cole Purvis allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts through four innings pitched. Kayden Snelling allowed one earned runs on two hits and seven walks with one strikeout through three innings.

In the third inning, PBL scored two runs to take a 2-1 lead.

Mason Uden drew a leadoff walk before scoring the tying run on a double to left field hit by Ephraim Johnson. Aiden Johnson sent Ephraim Johnson home with a single to right field.

The Panthers tallied six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie.

Ephraim Johnson reached second base on an erro with one out. After Aiden Johnson was intentionally walked, Snelling hit a three-run homer to center field.

Swanson and Steiner each singled and Ty Graham each drew a walk to load the bases before Uden hit a single to right field to send Swanson home.

Graham scored on an infield single hit by Purvis before Ephraim Johnson singled to center field to send Steiner across home plate.

PBL 8, St. Matthew 2

STM 100 010 0 -- 2 5 1

PBL 002 060 x -- 8 11 2

W -- Cole Purvis, 4 IP, 3 H, R, 4 K, BB. L -- R. Hendrickson, 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, K, 0 BB.

St. Matthew -- R. Hendrickson 1-3, R. K. Crawford 1-4, RBI. E. Schmidt 1-3. W. Kirby 1-2, 2B, RBI. D. Kennedy R. J. Henderson 1-2.

PBL (7-0) -- Ephraim Johnson 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Aiden Johnson 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Kayden Snelling 1-4, 3 RBIs. Kendall Swanson 2-4, R. Ty Graham R. Noah Steiner 2-3, R. Mason Uden 1-1, RBI, R. Cole Purvis 1-3, RBI.