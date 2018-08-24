PBL JH baseball loses 6-0 to Mahomet-Seymour

MAHOMET -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 6-0 to Mahomet-Seymour on Thursday.

On the mound, Aiden Johnson took the loss as he allowed two earned runs on two hits and five walks with four strikeouts through three innings.

Noah Steiner allowed four runs -- three earned -- on three hits and one walk with no strikeouts through one inning while Kendall Swanson allowed no runs on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts through two innings.

The Panthers (7-1) produced two hits at hte plate as Ephraim Johnson and Kayden Snelling each hit 1-for-3.

Mahomet-Seymour 6, PBL 0

PBL 000 000 0 -- 0 2 2

MS 002 000 0 -- 6 7 1

W -- Blake Wolters, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K, 2 BB. L -- Aiden Johnson, 3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 K, 5 BB.

PBL (7-1) -- Ephraim Johnson 1-3. Kayden Snelling 1-3.

Mahomet-Seymour -- Tyler Bell RBI. Blake Wolters 1-4, 2B, R. Carter Johnson 2-2, R. Carter Selk 3-4, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Braden Houchin R, 2 BB. Ethan Harrell 1-4. Clay Seal 2 BB. Dayton Eisenmen R.