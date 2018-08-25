PBL JH baseball improves to 9-1 with doubleheader sweep over Hoopeston Area

HOOPESTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team swept a doubleheader on Saturday against Hoopeston Area.

In game one, PBL won 19-1.

Ty Graham singled with one out in the second inning before stealing home plate to put PBL up 1-0.

The Panthers scored two runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead.

Kayden Snelling singled and Kendall Swanson was hit by a pitch before Snelling scored on a Noah Steiner groundout. Mason Uden singled to right field to send Swanson across home plate.

In the fifth inning, PBL added five runs to its lead.

Aiden Johnson walked and Snelling and Swanson were each hit by a pitch to load the bases before Ty Graham drew a walk to send Johnson across home plate. Steiner then singled to center field to send Snelling and Swanson across home plate.

Graham scored on a wild pitch before Steiner crossed home plate on a Uden groundout.

The Panthers tallied 11 more runs in the sixth inning.

Aiden Johnson walked, Snelling was hit by a pitch and Swanson singled to center field to load the bases before Johnson scored on a wild pitch. Graham walked to reload the bases before Snelling scored on a Steiner fielder's choice and Uden walked to send Swanson across home plate.

Jeremiah Ager walked to send Trey Spenard home before another bases-loaded walk by Cole Purvis to send Steiner across home plate. Uden crossed home plate as Ephraim Johnson reached base on an error before a bases-loaded walk by Aiden Johnson sent Ager across home plate.

Spenard walked to send Purvis across home plate before Alex Jones was hit by a pitch to send Ephraim Johnson home. With two outs, Jake Swan and Ager each drove a run home with a bases-loaded walk.

On the mound, Jeremiah Ager allowed one unearned run on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts through a six-inning complete game.

In game two, PBL won 10-2.

Steiner and Griffin Johnson each hit 3-for-4 while Uden went 2-for-3 and Keaton Garren hit 2-for-4.

On the mound, Steiner allowed no runs on no hits and no walks with four strikeouts through three innings en route to picking up the win.

Griffin Johnson allowed no runs on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts through one inning. Alex Jones yielded two runs -- one earned -- on one hit and one walk with one strikeout through one inning.

The Panthers scored three runs in the first inning.

Ephraim Johnson walked and Steiner doubled to center field before Swanson reached base on an error to send Johnson home. Steiner scored on a wild pitch.

After Uden reached base on an error, Swanson scored on an error.

In the second inning, PBL added three runs to extend its lead to 6-0.

Ephraim Johnson drew a walk before Steiner singled to send him home. Swanson doubled to right field to send Steiner home and Griffin Johnson hit a two-bagger to right field to send Swanson across home plate.

Garren tripled to left field to lead off the third inning before scoring on a Jake Swan groundout. In the fourth inning, Griffin Johnson singled and Uden doubled to left field before Garren singled to send Griffin Johnson and Uden across home plate.

In the fifth inning, Purvis, Steiner and Griffin Johnson each singled to load the bases before Uden sent Steiner home with a base hit.

Game 1

PBL 19, Hoopeston Area 1

PBL 010 25(11) -- 19 8 1

HA 001 000 -- 1 7 2

W -- Jeremiah Ager, 6 IP, 7 H, R, 0 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. L -- Latin Staley, 0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 0 K, BB.

PBL -- Ephraim Johnson 1-4, RBI, R. Aiden Johnson RBI, 3 R, 3 BB. Kayden Snelling 1-2, 3 R. Trey Spenard RBI, 2 R. Kendall Swanson 1-2, 3 R. Ty Graham 1-2, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. Alex Jones RBI. Noah Steiner 1-4, RBI, 2 R. Mason Uden 1-3, 3 RBIs, R. Jake Swan RBI. Jeremiah Ager 1-2, 2 RBIs, R, 3 BB. Cole Purvis 1-3, RBI, R.

Hoopeston Area -- Gavin Walder 2-3, R. Hunter Cannon 1-3. Latin Staley 2-2. Grant Morgan 2-3.

Game 2

PBL 10, Hoopeston Area 2

PBL 331 21 -- 10 13 0

HA 000 02 -- 2 2 3

W -- Noah Steiner, 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K, 0 BB. L -- Dylan Deck, IP, 4 H, ER, 0 K, 0 BB.

PBL (9-1) -- Ephraim Johnson 2 R, 2 BB. Cole Purvis 1-2. Noah Steiner 3-4, RBI, R. Kendall Swanson 1-2, RBI, 2 R. Griffin Johnson 3-4, RBI, R. Keaton Garren 2-4, 3B, 2 RBIs, R. Trey Spenard 1-2. Jake Swan RBI.

Hoopeston Area -- Ayden Larkin 1-3, RBI. Mason Rush 1-2. Bryson Brewer R. Terrell Matthew R.