PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 11-6 Tuesday to Clifton J.L. Nash.

Kendall Swanson -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-4 -- singled in the second inning before scoring on a balk. Jeremiah Ager doubled to lead off the fifth inning before scoring on an Ephraim Johnson groundout.

Kayden Snelling walked to lead off the sixth inning before scoring on a wild pitch.

The Panthers scored three more runs in the sixth inning, including an RBI single by Swanson to left field that send Ephraim Johnson across home plate.

On the mound, Snelling took the loss, allowed six runs -- one earned -- on two hits and four walks with one strikeout through two-thirds of an inning.

Cole Purvis allowed five earned runs on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts through 4 2/3 innings while Noah Steiner yielded no runs on no hits and one walk with two strikeouts through 1 2/3 innings.

Clifton J.L. Nash 11, PBL 6

NASH 600 302 0 -- 11 6 2

PBL 010 011 3 -- 6 4 1

W -- Luke Shoven, 5.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 10 K, 3 BB. L -- Kayden Snelling, 0.2 IP, 2 H, 6 R, ER, K, 4 BB.

Nash -- Matthew Lur 1-4, 2 RBIs, R. Jayce Meier R. Luke Shoven 1-3, 2B, 3 R. Amarion Paxton 3-4, HR, 4 RBIs, 3 R. Michael Alberts 1-3, RBI, R. Landon Shule RBI, R, 2 BB. Caleb Meister R. Ethan Bailey RBI.

PBL (9-2) -- Ephraim Johnson R, RBI. Kayden Snelling R, 2 BB. Kendall Swanson 2-4, RBI, R. Ty Graham 1-4. Jeremiah Ager 1-2, 2B, 2 R.