PBL JH baseball wins 15-0 over Cissna Park

PBL’s Kendall Swanson (12) is high-fived by teammate Kayden Snelling after hitting a home run during Wednesday’s game against Cissna Park.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team won 15-0 over Cissna Park on Wednesday.

The Panthers (10-2) took a 12-0 lead in the first inning, a run capped by a three-run homer hit to center field by Kendall Swanson.

Jeremiah Ager and Ephraim Johnson each drew a walk to lead off the inning before Aiden Johnson singled to center field to send Ager across home plate. Kayden Snelling doubled to left field to send Ephraim Johnson home before Swanson singled to right field to send Aiden Johnson and Snelling across home plate.

Ty Graham singled to right field before Noah Steiner grounded out to send Swanson across home plate. Cole Purvis singled to right field to send Graham home before Ager doubled to center field to send Purvis across home plate.

Ephraim Johnson sent Ager home with an infield base hit. Aiden Johnson singled before Ephraim Johnson scored on a passed ball.

Swanson's homer sent Aiden Johnson and Snelling, as well as himself, across home plate.

In the second inning, PBL added two runs.

Purvis reached base on an error before another error on an Ager ground ball to send Purvis home. Ephraim Johnson and Jake Swan each walked before Griffin Johnson singled to send Ager across home plate.

In the third inning, Brayden Young walked and Purvis singled to right field before Ager sent Young home with an infield base hit.

On the mound, Aiden Johnson pitched a three-inning no-hitter, striking out seven batters and walking four. At the plate, Aiden Johnson and Swanson each went 2-for-2 while Graham, Ager and Purvis each hit 2-for-3.

PBL 15, Cissna Park 0

CP 000 -- 0 0 2

PBL (12)21 -- 12 13 0

W -- Aiden Johnson, 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 7 K, 4 BB. L -- Caden Blackburn, IP, 10 H, 12 ER, K, 3 BB.

Cissna Park (2-5) -- Brayden Bruens 2 BB.

PBL (10-2) -- Jeremiah Ager 2-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 R. Ephraim Johnson 1-1, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. Aiden Johnson 2-2, RBI, 2 R. Kayden Snelling 1-1, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Kendall Swanson 2-2, HR, 5 RBIs, 2 R. Griffin Johnson 1-1, RBI. Ty Graham 2-3, R. Noah Steiner RBI. Brayden Young R. Cole Purvis 2-3, RBI, 2 R.