PBL JH baseball improves to 11-2 with win over Iroquois West

PAXTON -- Through its last two games -- with a combined seven innings -- the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team outscored its opponents 30-0.

On Thursday, PBL (11-2) defeated Iroquois West 15-0 in a four-inning contest.

One day after Aiden Johnson tossed a three-inning no-hitter against Cissna Park, Jeremiah Ager shut out Iroquois West on the mound, allowing no runs on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts through all four innings.

At the plate, meanwhile, Noah Steiner hit 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Ty Graham went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.

Ephraim Johsnon drew a one-out walk in the first inning before scoring on a passed ball to give PBL a 1-0 lead.

The Panthers then scored 11 more runs in the second inning.

Kendall Swanson led off the inning with a single to right field before scoring on an infield base hit hit by Steiner. Mason Uden walked and Cole Purvis hit a bunt single before Steiner scored on an error.

After Ager walked, Ephraim Johnson drew a bases-loaded walk to send Uden home before Aiden Johnson was hit by a pitch to send Purvis across home plate.

Ager and Ephraim Johnson each crossed home plate on a wild pitch before another wild pitch sent Aiden Johnson home. Kayden Snelling and Swanson each drew a walk before Graham singled to right field to send Snelling home before Swanson crossed home plate on a base hit to right field hit by Steiner.

Uden drew a walk before Graham scored on a wild pitch and Ager singled on a line drive to left field to send Steiner across home plate.

In the third inning, Snelling hit an infield single and Griffin Johnson drew a walk before Graham singled to center field to send Snelling home to extend PBL's lead to 13-0.

The Panthers increased their advantage to 15-0 with two runs in the fourth inning.

Brayden Young led off the inning with a walk before Snelling drew a two-out walk. Young scored on a wild pitch and Griffin Johnson singled to right field before Graham sent Snelling home with a base hit to right field to end the game via 15-run rule.

PBL 15, Iroquois West 0

IW 000 0 -- 0 4 1

PBL 1(11)1 2 -- 15 11 0

W -- Jeremiah Ager, 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 8 K, 2 BB. L -- Elliott Martinez, 0.0 IP, H, 5 ER, 0 K, 3 BB.

Iroquois West -- Kyler Meents 2-2. Angel Andrade 1-1. Kamden Kimmel 1-2.

PBL (11-2) -- Jeremiah Ager 1-1, RBI, R, 2 BB. Brayden Young R. Ephraim Johnson RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. Aiden Johnson RBI, R. Kayden Snelling 1-2, 3 R, 2 BB. Kendall Swanson 1-1, 2 R. Griffin Johnson 1-1. Ty Graham 3-4, 3 RBIs, R. Noah Steiner 3-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Mason Uden R, 2 BB. Cole Purvis 1-2, R.