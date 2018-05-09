PBL JH baseball wins in extra innings over Milford

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team came back from a 7-1 deficit to win 9-8 in eight innings Wednesday over Milford.

Trailing 8-7, the Panthers (12-2) scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to walk off with the victory.

Ephraim and Aiden Johnson each walked with one out before Kayden Snelling drew an intentional walk to load the bases. Ephraim Johnson scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.

After Kendall Swanson was intentionally walked, Aiden Johnson crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

The Panthers started their six-run rally with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Ephraim Johnson -- who finished the game hitting 3-for-4 -- singled to center field and Snelling drew a walk before Swanson hit a three-run homer to center field.

In the sixth inning, PBL scored three runs to tie the game at 7-7.

Cole Purvis walked before scoring on a steal of third base. Jeremiah Ager walked and Ephraim Johnson singled before Swanson was intentionally walked.

Ager scored on a wild pitch before another wild pitch sent Ephraim Johnson across home plate for the tying run.

Ager sent Purvis home with a single in the third inning.

On the mound, Noah Steiner picked up hte win, allowing two earned runs on four hits and no walks with three strikeouts through five innings.

Aiden Johnson allowed six earned runs on four hits and six walks with three strikeouts through three innings.

PBL 9, Milford 8

MIL 200 500 01 -- 8 8 0

PBL 001 033 02 -- 9 8 4

W -- Noah Steiner, 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. L -- Harwood, 0.1 IP, 0 H, 2 ER, 0 K, 5 BB.

Milford -- Laffoon 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Clutteur 1-4, 2B, RBI. Harwood R. Cook R. Portwood 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. Henning R. Shields 1-4, RBI, R. Longest 1-3, 2B, 2 R. Halpin 1-3, RBI, R.

PBL (12-2) -- Jeremiah Ager 1-3, RBI, R. Ephraim Johnson 3-4, 2 R. Aiden Johnson 2 R. Kayden Snelling R, 3 BB. Kendall Swanson 1-3, HR, 3 RBIs, R, 2 BB. Ty Graham 2-3. Mason Uden 1-4. Cole Purvis 2 R, 2 BB.