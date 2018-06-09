PBL JH baseball defeats GCMS 7-5

GIBSON CITY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team won 7-5 Thursday over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

In the bottom of the second inning, Nick Giroux singled and Altin Nettleton was hit by a pitch before both runners crossed home plate as Ty Harden reached base on an error to give GCMS a 2-0 lead.

The Panthers (13-2) scored three runs in the top of the third inning to take the lead at 3-2.

Cole Purvis singled to right field, Jeremiah Ager drew a walk and Ephraim Johnson singled to load the bases. Aiden Johnson doubled to left field to send Purvis and Ager across home plate to tie the game.

Kayden Snelling and Kendall Swanson each drew a walk before Aiden Johnson scored the go-ahead run on a Ty Graham flyout to right field.

In the top of the fourth inning, PBL scored four runs to extend its lead to 7-2.

Ager singled to center field and Ephraim Johnson lined a base hit to center field with one out. Snelling hit a two-out double to left field to send Ager and Ephraim Johnson across home plate.

Swanson then doubled to center field to send Snelling home. After Graham singled, Swanson scored on a passed ball.

The Falcons tried to rally back, starting with a two-run bottom of the fifth inning.

Ty Harden singled with one out before crossing home plate on a Kellan Fanson double to left field. Mason Kutemeier was hit by a pitch before Rylan DeFries singled to right field to send Fanson across home plate.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Nick Giroux drew a one-out walk and Zach Price singled to left field before Giroux scored on a fielder's choice ground ball hit by Harden to cut GCMS's deficit to 7-5, but the Falcons left three baserunners stranded through the next 1 1/3 innings.

On the mound, Jeremiah Ager earned the win for PBL, allowing four runs -- two earned -- on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts through five innings pitched. Cole Purvis picked up the save as he allowed one earned run on one hit and three walks with two strikeouts through two innings pitched.

Kellan Fanson allowed seven runs -- six earned -- on nine hits and five walks with three strikeouts through 3 2/3 innings in a losing effort for GCMS while Ty Harden allowed no runs on one hit and two walks with three strikeouts through 3 1/3 innings.

PBL 7, GCMS 5

PBL 003 400 0 -- 7 10 1

GCMS 020 021 0 -- 5 5 0

W -- Jeremiah Ager, 5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. L -- Kellan Fanson, 3.2 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 5 BB. S -- Cole Purvis, 2 IP, H, ER, 2 K, 3 BB.

PBL (13-2) -- Jeremiah Ager 1-3, 2 R, 2 BB. Ephraim Johnson 2-4, R. Aiden Johnson 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Kayden Snelling 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Kendall Swanson 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Ty Graham 1-4, RBI. Noah Steiner 1-3. Cole Purvis 1-4.

GCMS -- Ty Harden 1-4, RBI, R. Kellan Fanson 1-3, RBI, R. Rylan Defries 1-4, RBI. Nick Giroux 1-2, 2 R. Altin Nettleton R. Zach Price 1-1. Mason Kutemeier 2 BB.