PBL JH baseball wins 17-2 over Rantoul Eater

RANTOUL -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team won 17-2 Monday over Rantoul Eater.

The Panthers (14-2) scored seven runs in the first inning.

Jeremiah Ager walked before scoring on a steal of third base. After Ephraim Johnson singled and Aiden Johnson was hit by a pitch, Kayden Snelling doubled ot left field to send both runners across home plate.

Kendall Swanson drew a walk before Ty Graham grounded out to send Snelling home. Swanson crossed home plate on a base hit to center field hit by Noah Steiner.

Mason Uden singled to center field, Cole Purvis walked and Ager drew another walk before Uden and Purvis each scored on a passed ball.

In the second inning, Aiden Johnson singled to center field and Snelling walked before Graham sent Aiden Johnson home with a base hit to center field. Snelling scored after tagging up on a Steiner flyout to center field.

The Panthers tallied six more runs in the third inning to extend their lead to 15-2.

Purvis and Ager each hit a leadoff single before Purvis scored on an Ephraim Johnson base hit. Aiden Johnson walked and Ager scored after tagging up on a Snelling flyout to right field.

Swanson walked before Ephraim Johnson scored on a Graham base-on-balls. Steiner singled to left field to send Aiden Johnson across home plate.

Uden grounded out to send Swanson home before Purvis singled to left field to send Trey Spenard across home plate.

In the fourth inning, Brayden Young and Jake Swan each walked before Graham singled to right field to send both runners home .

Steiner hit 3-for-4 while Ephraim Johnson and Graham each hit 2-for-3 and Purvis hit 2-for-2.

On the mound, Steiner picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs -- one earned -- on two hits and one walk with five strikeouts through three innings. Swanson allowed no runs on no hits and no walks with two strikeouts through one inning.

PBL 17, Rantoul Eater 2

PBL 726 2 -- 17 13 2

RAN 020 0 -- 2 2 1

W -- Noah Steiner, 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 5 K, BB.

PBL (14-2) -- Jeremiah Ager, 1-1, 2 R, 2 BB. Ephraim Johnson 2-3, RBI, 2 R. Aiden Johnson 1-1, 3 R. Brayden Young R. Kayden Snelling 1-2, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Jake Swan R. Kendall Swanson 2 R, 2 BB. Trey Spenard R. Ty Graham 2-3, 5 RBIs. Noah Steiner 3-4, 3 RBIs. Mason Uden 1-4, RBI, R. Cole Purvis 2-2, RBI, R.