GCMS MS baseball wins 12-2 over Westville in IESA Class 2A regional quarterfinals

GCMS first-baseman Mason Kutemeier catches an infield pop fly early in the first inning of Tuesday's IESA Class 2A regional quarterfinal game against Westville.

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team won 12-2 in the IESA Class 2A regional quarterfinals over Westville on Tuesday.

Fourth-seeded GCMS will face top-seeded St. Joseph in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bismarck-Henning Junior High School.

The Falcons scored seven runs in the second inning.

Mason Kutemeier singled to right field, Braden Elliott lined a base hit to left field and Zach Price grounded into a fielder's choice before Chase Minion reached base on an error, resulting in Kutemeier and Price crossing home plate.

After Johnson reached base on another error, Ty Harden singled to center field to send Minion home. Ty Cribbett was hit by a pitch before Kellan Fanson singled to center field to send Johnson and Harden across home plate.

Cribbett scored with Kutemeier facing a 3-1 count before Kutemeier reached base on an error, sending Fanson across home plate in the process.

In the fourth inning, Fanson walked and Kutemeier was hit by a pitch with one out before Rylan DeFries singled to left field to send Fanson across home plate.

Johnson and Harden each singled with one out in the fifth inning before Fanson drew a two-out walk to load the bases and Kutemeier walked to send Johnson home.

The Falcons then scored three more runs in the sixth inning.

Elliott and Price singled and Minion reached base on an error to load the bases with nobody out before Johnson grounded into a fielder's choice to send Elliott home.

After Harden grounded into a fielder's choice, Cribbett walked to reload the bases. Fanson reached base on an error to send Minion and Harden across home plate.

On the mound, Elliott pitched a complete game for GCMS, striking out five batters and walking three while allowing two unearned runs on six hits.

GCMS 12, Westville 2

WEST 100 001 -- 2 6 5

GCMS 070 113 -- 12 11 0

W -- Braden Elliott, 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 3 BB. L -- Cade Schaumburg, 3.1 IP, 6 H, 8 R, ER, 3 K, BB.

Westville -- Ethan McMasters 2-3, R. Cade Schaumburg 1-3. Landen Haurez 1-3, R. Zachary Russell 2-3, 2 RBIs.

GCMS -- Ty Harden 2-5, RBI, 2 R. Ty Cribbett R. Kellan Fanson 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R, 2 BB. Mason Kutemeier 1-2, RBI, R. Rylan DeFries 2-4, RBI. Elliott 2-4, R. Zach Price 1-4, R. Chase Minion 2 R. Johnson 2-4, RBI, 2 R.

IESA Class 2A

BISMARCK-HENNING REGIONAL

TUESDAY, Sept. 11

Game 1 -- GCMS 12, Westville 2

Game 2 -- Bismarck-Henning 7, Hoopeston Area 2

SATURDAY, Sept. 15

Game 3 -- No. 1 St. Joseph vs. No. 4 GCMS, 10 a.m.

Game 4 -- No. 2 Oakwood vs. No. 3 Bismarck-Henning, 11:30 a.m.

MONDAY, Sept. 17

Game 5 -- Winne Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4:15 p.m.