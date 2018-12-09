ST. JOSEPH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 10-0 Tuesday to St. Joseph.

On the mound, Aiden Johnson took the loss for PBL (14-3), allowing four earned runs on seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts through three innings.

Kayden Snelling allowed five runs -- four earned -- on one hit and three walks with one strikeout through one inning while Cole Purvis yielded one earned run on two hits and no walks through two-thirds of an inning.

The Panthers, meanwhile, were held to two hits at the plate as Ephraim Johnson and Noah Steiner each hit 1-for-2.

The Panthers will enter the IESA Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional as the second seed. They will face third-seeded Bloomington Evans in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday.

St. Joseph 10, PBL 0

PBL 000 00 -- 0 2 1

STJ 310 24 -- 10 10 0

W -- Corsey, 2 IP, H, 0 R, 4 K, BB. L -- Aiden Johnson, 3 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 3 K, 3 BB.

PBL (14-3) -- Ephraim Johnson 1-2. Noah Steiner 1-2.

St. Joseph -- Carter 2-4, R. Funk 1-2, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB. Pence 3-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Corsey 1-3, 3 RBIs. Voorhees 1-3. Hale 2-3, RBI, R. Jacobs R. Wetzel R. Burch R.

IESA Class 3A

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR REGIONAL

TUESDAY, Sept. 11

Game 1 -- Bloomington 7, Clinton 0

Game 2 -- Bloomington Evans 6, Rantoul Eater 0

SATURDAY, Sept. 15

Game 3 -- No. 1 Mahomet-Seymour vs. No. 4 Bloomington, 11 a.m.

Game 4 -- No. 2 PBL vs. No. 3 Bloomington Evans, 1 p.m.

MONDAY, Sept. 17

Game 5 -- Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4:30 p.m.